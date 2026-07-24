Akums to acquire Oriflame India’s manufacturing business 

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (“Akums” or “the Company”), India’s largest Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations (CDMOs), announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pure and Cure Healthcare, has received Board approval to acquire the manufacturing business of Oriflame India. The Board approval was granted at a meeting held on 23rd July, 2026.



The transaction covers two manufacturing facilities — one at Roorkee, Uttarakhand, and the other at Noida, Uttar Pradesh along with a leased warehouse situated at Noida, Uttar Pradesh— for a consideration of INR 56 Crore. The acquisition is being made purely on a cash consideration basis and is expected to be completed by 31st August, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.



The facilities being acquired bring a wide range of manufacturing capabilities across skincare, wellness, hair care and color cosmetics. In skincare, capabilities include creams, lotions, scrubs, face wash and serums; in hair care, shampoos and conditioners; and in color cosmetics, lipsticks, foundations, primers, mascara and eyeliners. Both plants are well designed, equipped with several European-make machines across processing, filling and labelling, and offer capacities ranging from small to large batch sizes. The plants are also Halal certified, supporting global exports. The transaction is limited to the manufacturing business of Oriflame India. All marketing, sales and trademark rights associated with Oriflame products in India are excluded from the transaction and will remain under the ownership and management of Oriflame India.



The move positions Akums to capture a larger share of India’s rapidly expanding cosmetics and personal care industry. The India cosmetics market, estimated at USD 20 billion, is projected to nearly double to in the next decade. This is driven by rising consumer demand for premium products, focus on self-care, rapid expansion of e-commerce and omnichannel retail as well as increasing influence of social media and beauty influencers.



With this acquisition, Akums will expand its existing footprint in skincare cosmetics and wellness products manufacturing while marking its foray into color cosmetics manufacturing. Cosmetics is a focus segment for Akums, which today caters multiple cosmetic clients through its existing cosmetic manufacturing facility that operates at high utilization rates. The addition of the new sites will significantly expand Akums’ presence in the cosmetics CDMO space.



Speaking on the development, Sanjeev Jain, Managing Director, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals said: “This acquisition is a significant step in Akums’ strategy to diversify beyond pharmaceuticals into high-growth adjacent categories. Cosmetics, and color cosmetics in particular, represent one of the fastest-growing consumption stories in India today. Acquiring these two well-established manufacturing facilities gives us immediate, high-quality capacity and capability, and strengthens our ability to serve both Indian and global brands.”



Sandeep Jain, Managing Director, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, added: “Manufacturing facilities at Roorkee and Noida bring proven expertise and infrastructure that align closely with our quality and scale ambitions. This is a natural extension of our CDMO capabilities into cosmetics, and we see meaningful synergies with our existing operations. Our focus remains on building world-class manufacturing capacity that can cater to the growing demand for skincare and color cosmetics, both domestically and for export markets.”



Anna Malmhake, CEO and President, Oriflame said: “This agreement represents an important strategic step for Oriflame in India. By partnering with Akums, a highly respected manufacturing company with strong capabilities and a proven track record, we are securing a long-term manufacturing partnership that will continue to support the high-quality products our Beauty Entrepreneurs and customers expect.



“India remains an important growth market for Oriflame, where we have successfully operated for more than 30 years. We look forward to working closely with Akums while continuing to focus on growing our social selling business across the country.”