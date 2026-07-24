FDD Conclave 2026: Charting the future of formulation science and drug delivery

The pharma industry is entering an era where scientific innovation must move faster, scale smarter and remain affordable. Against this backdrop, Express Pharma’s FDD Con clave 2026 brought together formulation scientists, R&D leaders, technology providers and industry experts to discuss the evolving landscape of formulation development and drug delivery. Hosted by Ex press Pharma, presented by Cilicant and powered by Pioma Chemicals, the conclave served as a platform for conversations on leadership, innovation, advanced drug delivery systems, manufacturing excellence and the future of pharmaceutical research.

The event commenced with a welcome address from Express Pharma, followed by the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony attended by Viveka Roychowdhury, Editor, Ex press Pharma; Manish Jain, MD, Cilicant; Vijay Doshi, MD, Pioma Chemicals; AVPS Chakravarthi, Chairman, FOPE Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; Dr Vellaian Karuppiah, COO, Shilpa Medicare; Dr Pavan Bhat, MD and CEO, Inventia Health care; Dr Praveen Khullar, ED, VerGo Pharma, Sreehari Babu P, CEO, HyCON Labs; and Jayanta Kumar Mandal, CEO and MD, APDM Pharmaceuticals. The ceremony symbolised the industry’s collective commitment to innovation, scientific excellence and better healthcare outcomes.

Leadership lens: The business of FR&D amid global shifts

The opening session, “The Business of FR&D: Global Shifts, New Pressures”, set the tone for the day. Moderated by Viveka Roychowdhury, the discussion featured Dr Praveen Khullar, Executive Director, VerGo Pharma Re search Laboratories; Sreehari Babu P, CEO, HyCON Labs; and Jayanta Kumar Mandal, CEO and Managing Director, APDM Pharmaceuticals.

The panel examined how formulation research and development is being reshaped by rising development costs, increasing regulatory scrutiny, global competition and the need to shorten development timelines. The speakers emphasised that FR&D can no longer function as a standalone scientific activity. Instead, it must align closely with business objectives, market requirements and evolving patient needs.

The discussion highlighted the growing importance of agility, cross-functional collaboration and strategic decision-making in ensuring that R&D investments translate into commercial success.

From lab to market: Scaling formulation science

A key panel discussion of the conclave focused on the journey from laboratory innovation to commercial manufacturing.

Moderated by Dr Raviku mar N, President – Formula tions R&D, MSN Laboratories, the panel included Dr Pavan Bhat, MD and CEO, In ventia Healthcare; Dr Vellaian Karuppiah, COO, Shilpa Medicare; Dr Pankaj Mandpe, EVP-R&D, Micro Labs; Dr Madhusudhan Bommagani, President, FR&D, Cadila Pharmaceuticals; Dr Vasan thakumar Ramu, Head – R&D (Peptides and Complex Generics), Alembic Pharma ceuticals; Dr Saurabh Gupta, VP and Delivery Manager Integrated Product Development, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories; and Dr Ratnakar P Mehendre, Director, Shuban Pharmaceuticals.

The discussion explored the challenges involved in translating promising scientific concepts into commercially viable products. Panel lists stressed the importance of integrating formulation development, process under standing, regulatory planning and manufacturing readiness early in the development cycle.

The speakers also highlighted the growing role of complex generics, peptide based therapies and platform technologies in shaping future development strategies. A recurring theme was the need to reduce technology transfer risks and ensure scalability from the earliest stages of product development.

Tackling nitrosamine risks

Nitrosamine mitigation emerged as a major theme throughout the conclave. In an insightful presentation, Dr Vivek Jha, Head R&D, Cilicant, and Dhairy Sharma, Manager – Business Development (Healthcare Di vision), Cilicant, discussed the role of their Frexil technology in minimising nitrosamine risks.

The session focused on practical approaches to mitigating nitrosamine formation and contamination, highlighting the need for proactive risk assessment, packaging innovations and collaborative strategies across the pharmaceutical value chain.

Complementing this discussion, Dr Prafulla S Chaud 38 EXPRESS PHARMA hari, VP – Technical, Nitika Pharmaceutical Specialities, delivered a presentation on controlling nitrosamine impurities through low-nitrile excipients.

He explained how excipient selection can significantly influence nitrosamine risk management and shared insights into material design strategies that can help manufacturers meet evolving regulatory expectations.

Excipients as innovation enablers

Excipients are increasingly playing a strategic role in formulation development, and this theme was explored through multiple technical sessions.

Jaynil Doshi, Director Techno Commercial, Pioma Chemicals, presented “Hydro cel: Multi-functional Cellulose Technologies for Modern Formulators”. He highlighted how multifunctional cellulose technologies can simplify formulation development while enhancing product performance and process efficiency. The session demonstrated how advanced excipients are moving beyond traditional functionality to become key enablers of innovation across dosage forms.

Similarly, Krutik Prajapati, Manager (Techno Commer cial), Vikram Thermo (India), discussed drug release modulation through DRUGCOAT RSPO/RLPO technologies. His presentation illustrated how advanced coating systems can provide greater control over drug release profiles while improving therapeutic outcomes and patient compliance.

Building future-ready research infrastructure

As India seeks to strengthen its position in global pharmaceutical innovation, research infrastructure is becoming increasingly important.

Addressing this topic, Dr Jayant Karajgi, CEO, FTF Pharma, spoke about building world-class FR&D laboratories in India.

He outlined the infrastructure, talent and technology investments required to create globally competitive research environments. The session underscored that innovation ecosystems require more than scientific expertise; they also depend on advanced facilities, digital capabilities and collaborative networks.

Process optimisation and manufacturing excellence

The link between formulation science and manufacturing outcomes was another major focus area.

Manoj Bansal, Business Development Head – India and South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific, discussed advancements in hot melt extrusion technology, highlighting instrumentation considerations and methodological approaches needed for successful implementation.

He explained how hot melt extrusion is becoming an increasingly valuable platform technology for improving solubility, bioavailability and product differentiation.

Dr Jitendra Amrutkar, Head – Process Technology and Support, APT Shirwal, ACG Engineering, expanded the conversation through his presentation on connecting formulation science, process understanding and manufacturing outcomes.

His session emphasised that successful process optimisation requires an integrated understanding of product design, process parameters and manufacturing performance. He highlighted how data-driven process understanding can improve consistency, quality and scalability.

Further strengthening the manufacturing focus, Vinod Vilas Kenekar, Subject Matter Expert – Process Technology, ROMACO India, explored the integration of fluidised bed granulation and tablet coating technologies.

His presentation demonstrated how combining advanced granulation and coating platforms can enhance efficiency, product quality and operational flexibility.

Advanced drug delivery takes centre stage

Innovation in drug delivery remains one of the most exciting areas of pharma development.

A panel discussion on “Advanced drug delivery: From oral to injectables and beyond” brought together leading experts from across the industry.

Moderated by Dr Manikan dan R, Sr VP, Granules India, the panel featured Dr Rakesh Bhasin, Head – Generic Formulations R&D, Biocon Pharma; Girish Achliya, CSO, Novapharm Healthcare; Dr Ganeshchandra Sonavane, CSO, Umedica Laboratories; Debjani Singh, VP – Formula tion and Development, Zydus Lifesciences; Dr Sandhya Shenoy, VP – Formulation R&D, MSN Laboratories; Dr Abhay Joshi, VP – Formula tion Development, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories; Dr Dinesh Shinde, AVP and Head – Formulation Development and Tech Transfer, Wockhardt; and Preeti Raut, Technical Consultant, Cipla.

The panel explored innovations across oral delivery systems, injectables and emerging modalities. Discussions centred on improving bioavailability, enhancing patient convenience and developing next-generation delivery platforms capable of addressing increasingly complex therapeutic challenges.

The speakers noted that future drug delivery innovation will require a combination of formulation expertise, device integration and patient-centric design.

Affordable innovation as a strategic imperative

A deep-dive discussion titled “Affordable Innovation: The New FR&D Mandate” addressed one of the industry’s most pressing challenges. Moderated by Dr Sukhjeet Singh, CSO, Acme Formulations, the session featured Dr Ravindra Agarwal, Senior Vice President, Mankind Pharma, and Dr Syed Moinuddin, Head – Global R&D, Wockhardt.

The speakers discussed how pharma companies can balance scientific ambition with affordability and accessibility. They argued that innovation should not be measured solely by scientific breakthroughs but also by its ability to improve patient access and healthcare outcomes.

The discussion highlighted the growing need for cost efficient development models, smarter resource allocation and scalable innovation strategies.

Peptide delivery and emerging modalities

Peptide therapeutics continue to attract significant attention across the pharmaceutical industry.

Addressing this opportunity, Dr Suruchi Vishwasrao, Senior Scientist – R&D, Merck Life Sciences, presented on overcoming the challenges associated with oral peptide delivery.

She outlined the scientific barriers that have traditionally limited oral peptide administration and discussed emerging technologies designed to improve stability, absorption and bioavailability.

The session highlighted the considerable potential of peptide-based therapies and the innovations required to unlock broader patient access.

Leadership lessons for the next generation

Beyond technology and science, the conclave also focused on leadership development.

In a session titled “The Mentorship Exchange: What FR&D leaders must learn and unlearn”, Dr Vijayendraku mar Redasani, CEO and MD, DelNova Healthcare, moderated a discussion featuring Vinod Arora, Principal Advi sor, IGMPI, and Dr Ashok Omray, Pharma Consultant.

The speakers reflected on evolving leadership expectations within pharmaceutical organisations. They discussed the importance of adaptability, continuous learning and challenging traditional assumptions in an industry undergoing rapid transformation.

The conversation reinforced that leadership remains a critical driver of innovation, talent development and organisational success.

Navigating the R&D reset The concluding panel discussion addressed the changing realities facing pharma R&D organisations.

Moderated by Dr Pirthi Pal Singh, President and Group R&D Head, Tirupati Group, the panel featured Shrenik Kole, VP and Head – Sterile Product Development, Micro Labs; Dr Sachin Mundade, VP– R&D, Micro Labs; Dr Kr ishna Murthy Bhavanasi, VP R&D, Lotus Pharmaceutical; Yogesh Joshi, Associate Director and Head (Formulation Development) and Head Clinical Manufacturing, Pira mal Pharma Solutions; Dr Arindam Halder, GM, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; and Sandipan Roy, GM, Hetero.

The discussion examined how organisations are responding to regulatory changes, market volatility and increasing scientific complexity. Panellists emphasised the need for flexible development models, stronger risk management frameworks and greater collaboration across functions.

Biologics: India’s next scientific frontier

The final session of the con clave focused on one of the most promising opportunities in healthcare.

Moderated by Dr Vaibhav Dubey, AVP, Kashiv Bio Sciences, the fireside chat featured Dr Jaby Jacob, Senior President – R&D, BSV (A Mankind Group Company), and Dr Rakesh Kumar Sinha, Senior Vice President, Biological E.

The discussion explored India’s growing capabilities in biologics, biosimilars and advanced biological therapies.

The speakers highlighted the investments, talent and infrastructure required for India to emerge as a global biologics powerhouse.

They noted that while significant progress has been made, continued investment in scientific capabilities, manufacturing infrastructure and regulatory readiness will be essential to unlock the full potential of the biologics sector.

Looking ahead

Across every session, a common message emerged: the future of pharmaceutical innovation will be defined by collaboration, scientific excellence and the ability to translate complex research into accessible healthcare solutions.

From nitrosamine mitigation and advanced excipients to peptide delivery, biologics and affordable innovation, FDD Conclave 2026 showcased the breadth of innovation shaping pharmaceutical development today.

More importantly, it highlighted the evolving role of FR&D as a strategic function that must balance science, business, manufacturing and patient needs. As the industry continues to navigate new challenges and opportunities, the insights shared at the conclave provided a valuable roadmap for the next chapter of pharma innovation.

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