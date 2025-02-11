India is rising from a CDMO perspective when it comes to biologics

What are the top 3 biopharma trends that you have observed in 2024 with India as a focused region as well as looking at it locally?

I will start with global trends and then come to India trends.

Global trends:

The emphasis on technology, AI, and generative AI is very strong within the biopharma sector, spanning areas like drug discovery, development, commercialisation, and the supply chain. For instance, these technologies are streamlining processes such as finding ways to take time and cost out of things like protocol optimisation in clinical trials, identifying druggable targets during the discovery phase, and advancing proof-of-concept pilots to broader adoption across the entire value chain. This trend is particularly evident given the significant advancements in generative AI over the past few years.

Another notable trend in global biopharma is the increasing scrutiny on access and pricing by health systems and governments worldwide. This is evident in the US with the IRA legislation, and in Europe through initiatives like the Joint Clinical Assessment, new EU pharmaceutical regulations, and recent changes in Germany. Consequently, there is a growing emphasis on building sustainable healthcare systems for aging populations while ensuring that new innovations entering the market are appropriately valued.

Personalised care is expanding, particularly in areas like cell and gene therapies, targeted medicines, and enhanced patient support to ensure adherence to effective treatments. This trend is fueled by the need to offer more tailored and effective solutions for patients.

India trends:

The power of AI and data analytics is ushering generative AI, along with AI and ML, into the Indian biopharma industry, contributing to areas such as disease understanding and vaccine development. India’s robust IT infrastructure and strong technology sector play a key role in streamlining clinical trial data. There is significant potential to harness these capabilities within the Indian economy to advance the biopharma sector, particularly in the development of drugs for domestic manufacturing companies.

India is streamlining processes for faster approvals of biologics and biosimilars, aiming to speed up access to effective therapies. New drug and clinical trial rules are being implemented to prioritise innovation and bring new products to Indian patients more quickly.

India has always been a stalwart of pharma manufacturing, particularly in the small molecule space. India is rising from a CDMO perspective when it comes to biologics. South Korea has been very active in the biologic space and China as well. But we are seeing India starting to stand up there and perhaps play a role in the future, the way it has played a role in the small molecule space.

How does ZS help clients cope with changes in the biopharma industry and turn challenges into opportunities?

The one area where we’ve been helping many organisations is applying AI/GenAI and analytics to business problems. Part of the challenge laid forth for pharma companies is to reduce their cost, to be more efficient, to bring new innovations faster. A lot of the work we’ve done in many years leading up to this and would be a big driver of 2025, is how do we really start seeing and feeling the impact of new technologies in the business?

There’s two ways. We’ve always been able to help our clients in recent 10 years with increasingly personalising their promotion and discussions with healthcare practitioners when they’re making treatment decisions for patients. Maybe Doctor X responds better to information related to safety, but Doctor Y responds better to information about clinical efficacy or patient support services. Sequencing those promotions, looking at analytics to understand how our past promotions are resulting in more sales uplift or prescribing to get the right treatments to the right patients who will benefit.

Now technology is allowing us to go even further and faster. In recent years, it’s been more about understanding channel preferences, whether that’s a face-to-face discussion with a medical representative, emails, online portals, etc. Now it’s going even one step further. Applying classical AI to that problem helped us better optimise the promotional mix that our clients would bring to their mostly HCP customers or healthcare practitioner customers and that can generate top line sales lift to the order of 6-7 per cent over baseline. We are now seeing with increasing technology tools and generative AI the ability to further personalise the content for an individual customer in a way that he or she is going to be most responsive to it. We’re really having the ability now in a much more regulated framework and environment about what we can say in the pharma industry has to be on label.

