Venus Remedies secures marketing authorisation for Enoxaparin in Indonesia

Venus Remedies has received marketing authorisation from Indonesia for its Enoxaparin in pre-filled syringes across all major strengths. This approval strengthens the company’s presence in Indonesia, the largest pharmaceutical market in Southeast Asia, and aligns with its broader expansion strategy in the region.

Saransh Chaudhary, President, Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies, and CEO, Venus Medicine Research Centre, stated that Indonesia has the highest burden of cardiovascular diseases in Southeast Asia due to an ageing population and lifestyle changes. “Our Enoxaparin will offer a cost-effective solution to manage clot-related conditions,” he said.

Enoxaparin is an anticoagulant used to prevent and treat blood clots, reducing the risk of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The global Enoxaparin market was valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.1 per cent–7.9 per cent. Venus Remedies has an annual production capacity exceeding 10 million units at its autonomous robotic facility and is positioned to capture a significant share of the Southeast Asian market.

The Southeast Asian anticoagulant market is expected to reach USD 550.7 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.84 per cent. Indonesia’s anticoagulant market alone is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.72 per cent, reaching USD 140.3 million by 2029.

Aditi Chaudhary, President, International Business, Venus Remedies, stated that India’s pharmaceutical exports to Indonesia were valued at USD 84.53 million in 2023, reflecting strong trade ties between the two countries. “While anticoagulants remain a key focus, we are also expanding into other therapeutic areas to address critical medical needs and improve patient outcomes with affordable generic drugs,” she said.

Venus Remedies holds over a dozen global marketing authorisations for Enoxaparin and continues to expand its international presence. The company remains focused on advancing accessible healthcare solutions in key markets.