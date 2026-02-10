Immuneel Therapeutics and Manas AI enter partnership to assess AI tools in biologics and gene-based therapies

Immuneel Therapeutics and Manas AI, announced that they are entering into a partnership to evaluate the application of AI-native tools across biologics, antibody-drug conjugates, allogeneic therapies and in vivo gene-based therapies. The collaboration will assess how Immuneel may use Manas AI’s neuro-symbolic models to support the development and delivery of treatments at scale.

The companies stated that the collaboration will integrate Immuneel’s research and development, translational capabilities and GMP-grade biomanufacturing with Manas AI’s discovery engine. The objective is to reduce development timelines and support access to therapies through coordinated discovery, development and manufacturing efforts.

According to the companies, the scope of the collaboration may include multi-specific antibody design, AI-optimised binder development, payload and linker discovery for antibody-drug conjugates, manufacturability screening, and approaches related to allogeneic and in vivo delivery. These areas will be evaluated to determine their role in supporting the development and manufacturing of medicines.

Immuneel and Manas AI also intend to assess whether a feedback loop can be established from AI-driven in silico design through development, preclinical testing and scalable manufacturing. The companies said this approach may support faster iteration, predictability and development pathways.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Co-founder and Board Director, Immuneel Therapeutics, said, “Immuneel was founded to make advanced cell and gene based therapies accessible to patients who need them most. By pairing Immuneel’s integrated platform with Manas AI’s cutting-edge discovery, this partnership unites complementary strengths in innovation and translation. Our goal is to lower barriers to care while upholding the highest standards of quality, safety, and affordability.”

Amit Mookim, Chief Executive Officer, Immuneel Therapeutics, said, “By combining Immuneel’s Research & Development, clinical-grade manufacturing and translational pathway with Manas AI’s discovery engine, we aim to compress development timelines and strengthen a new paradigm for safer, more effective assets that can reach patients sooner—without compromising outcomes or affordability.”

Dr Siddhartha Mukherjee, Co-founder, Immuneel Therapeutics, and Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Manas AI, said, “At Manas AI, we believe AI-guided design has the capacity to materially improve the precision, potency, and safety of next generation biologics, ADCs, and in vivo gene-based therapies. Partnering with Immuneel enables preliminary, side by side evaluation—from computational selection and biophysical validation to preclinical screening—with the goal of responsibly advancing multi-specific designs, optimised linker/payload pairs, and in vivo delivery, at speed.”