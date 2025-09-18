IIT Madras, Sun Life Global Solutions collaborates to pioneer early detection of type 2 diabetes 

Sun Life Global Solutions (SLGS), the Global Capability Centre of Sun Life— one of the leading international insurance and asset management companies has announced a groundbreaking research collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) with an aim to ease the burden of diabetes in India

The joint initiative is focused on transforming early diagnosis and management of type 2 diabetes through the identification of Pancreastatin as a novel biomarker, along with genetic testing.

The research, led by Dr. Nitish R. Mahapatra, Professor, Department of Biotechnology and BJM School of Biosciences at IIT Madras, aims to establish Pancreastatin as a reliable early indicator for pre-diabetes—a crucial step in preventing disease progression. The study will also investigate 10–12 genetic markers that may help predict diabetes risk years in advance, even in children.

Dr. Mahapatra has previously led international teams in identifying genetic and protein variations prevalent among South Asians that heighten risks of diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. This partnership will build on that foundation, aiming for early diagnosis, personalized risk prediction, and better disease management.

According to the International Diabetes Federation’s Diabetes Atlas (2025), diabetes now affects 11.1% of the global adult population, with over 40% unaware of their condition. In India, the situation is particularly alarming, with an estimated 77 million adults living with diabetes and nearly 25 million classified as pre-diabetic. Alarmingly, more than 50% remain undiagnosed, increasing the risk of serious health complications. Traditional tests such as fasting glucose and HbA1c only detect diabetes after it has developed, often missing the critical window for preventive action. This new research offers a chance to change that.

“We believe that fostering health is foundational to flourishing lives,” said Tarun Sareen, Managing Director, Sun Life Global Solutions. “Our collaboration with IIT Madras reflects our commitment to transformative healthcare research. By identifying at-risk individuals early on, this work has the potential to reshape global diabetes care and improve lives at scale.”

IIT Madras will lead the research through its state-of-the-art biomedical labs, ensuring the science translates into real-world, scalable healthcare solutions. The findings are expected to inform public health policy, improve clinical protocols, and lead to cost-effective diagnostics for integration into India’s primary healthcare system. Dr. Nitish R. Mahapatra added, “This collaboration addresses one of India’s most pressing health challenges. Establishing Pancreastatin as an early biomarker could shift the paradigm of diabetes prevention.