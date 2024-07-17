IIL donates anti-rabies vaccine to economically backward provinces of Vietnam

Indian Immunologicals led by its Chairman Dr Meenesh Shah and it’s Managing Director Dr K. Anand Kumar donated 10,000 doses of its anti-rabies vaccine to the economically backward people of five provinces in Vietnam. At a function held in Hanoi chaired by Dr Huong, Head of the Rabies control programme, Government of Vietnam and participated by many officials from CDC and different provinces and officials from AMV group headed by its CEO Minh, this generous donation was made.

IIL was engaged in development of vaccines for zoonotic diseases. 75 per cent of all emerging and re-emerging diseases are from animal origin and IIL used various technology platforms and developed vaccines against zoonotic diseases such as – “Rabies”, “Brucellosis”, “Leptospira”, “Porcine Cysticercosis”, “Covid-19” etc. Many new vaccines such as “Zika”, “KFD” etc. are under development, against diseases which are Zoonotic in nature.

IIL also conducted free anti-rabies vaccination camps and vaccination during Zoonosis Day by covering about 1 lakh dogs in India. Also, Rabies Free Thiruvanathapuram initiative in collaboration with CAWA and MCT is being under progress.

Speaking on the occasion Dr K. Anand Kumar MD, IIL said “IIL has been supporting many developing countries by supplying vaccines at affordable prices and in Vietnam IIL’s anti rabies vaccine Abhayab is the brand leader having saved several thousands of lives. We have forged a very good partnership with AMV group and DAVAC and have been supplying vaccines in Vietnam for 15 years now”.

Chairman of IIL Dr Meenesh Shah said that “IIL has been undertaking many social good activities that has benefitted many people across all walks of life. This donation will save lives of people who can’t afford vaccines”.





