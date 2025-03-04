IDMA launches IDMA CARES initiative, aims to strengthen workplace safety

On National Safety Day 2025, the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IDMA) launches IDMA CARES, a dedicated initiative to strengthen workplace safety, Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH), and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

Under the campaign CARE – Creating an Accountable, Respectful, and Empowered Workplace, IDMA aims to address:

Workplace safety – Ensuring the well-being of employees and communities

POSH compliance – Creating safe, inclusive, and harassment-free workplaces

ESG responsibility – Upholding ethical, transparent, and sustainable industry practices

As India aims to cement its position as the “Pharmacy of the World,” the responsibility to uphold ethical, safe, and sustainable workplace practices has never been greater. A strong pharmaceutical industry is built on the foundation of safety, respect, and accountability.

This year’s National Safety Day theme, “Safety & Well-being Crucial for Viksit Bharat,” highlights that India’s journey toward becoming a developed nation must prioritise the health, security, and well-being of its people. As global pharmaceutical leaders, our commitment to safety and ethical standards will not only drive industry growth but also set global benchmarks.

Through IDMA CARES, IDMA aims to take decisive steps toward ensuring that India’s pharmaceutical sector thrives responsibly, ethically, and inclusively.