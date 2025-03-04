Biocon Academy conducts its 9th Graduation Day

Biocon Academy, a ‘Centre of Excellence for Advanced Learning in Applied Biosciences’ and a CSR initiative of Biocon Group, recently celebrated its 9th Graduation Day at its Bengaluru Campus. This year’s graduating class secured placements in top companies such as Biocon, Biocon Biologics, Syngene, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Anthem Biosciences, Lupin, Merck, Baxter, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Emcure among others.

Notably, 36 female students have been placed in Production and Manufacturing roles, reflecting the growing representation of women in core biotech operations. The ceremony honoured the achievements of 165 graduating students from seven batches of five specialised programmes. The students were felicitated by Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson Biocon Group and Chief Mentor, Biocon Academy, Shreehas Tambe, CEO and Managing Director, Biocon Biologics, and D. Sundar, Director, IBAB & Biocon Chair.

Addressing the graduates, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon Group, said, “India is not merely developing but is rapidly emerging as a global leader in biotechnology and life sciences. With advancements in AI and computational intelligence revolutionising these fields, it is crucial to expose our Biocon Academy students to courses that integrate these technologies.”

Congratulating the students Bindu Ajit, Program Dean, Biocon Academy said, “Today, we celebrate 165 bright minds embarking on their professional journeys. Your hard work, resilience, dedication, and knowledge have led to successful placements. The world of Biotechnology and Pharma is dynamic, and your ability to adapt and innovate will define your success. Remember, success is a journey of continuous learning and growth. Keep striving, stay curious, and make an impact. Congratulations, your future is bright!”

The ceremony was attended by faculty members, industry experts, and mentors. Eight outstanding students, who topped their respective batches, were honoured with the ‘Gold Medal for Academic Excellence’. Dr Mohamed Abousalem, President, Keck Graduate Institute graced the occasion with his virtual presence, while some of the esteemed partners present at the event were, Dr PB Venkataraman, Dean, WILP, BITS Pilani, Dr Pushpa. H, Principal, M.S. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science and Commerce and Dr K Bangarurajan, Professor, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research.