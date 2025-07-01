ICT Mumbai’s Dr Prajakta Dandekar Jain selected as founding member of INSA Women Associates

The Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai, announces the selection of Dr Prajakta Dandekar Jain, UGC Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technology, as a Founding Member of the newly constituted INSA Women Associates (IWA) by the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), New Delhi.

This recognition celebrates Dr. Jain’s contributions in the field of pharmaceutical biotechnology and her unwavering commitment to mentorship, interdisciplinary collaboration, and advancing the cause of women in science.

The INSA Women Associates (IWA) initiative—launched to foster greater inclusion and leadership opportunities for women across academia, industry, NGOs, and startups—has selected 70 women leaders nationwide as part of its founding cohort. Dr. Jain joins a formidable list of Indian scientific and technological pioneers shaping the national innovation landscape.

Through this role, Dr Jain will collaborate with other IWA members and the Governing Board, comprising eminent leaders like Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Dr Renu Swarup, Dr Chandrima Shaha, and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, among others, to build platforms for leadership, policy development, and next-generation mentorship.

Dr. Jain’s work spans areas including 3D cell culture, nanomedicine, tissue engineering, and pharmaceutical biotechnology, and she is a group leader of ICT’s Nanomedicine Research Group.

The IWA platform aims to drive several national programmes, amplify the visibility of women scientists, and promote a more equitable scientific ecosystem in India.