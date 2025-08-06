Iberia Pharmaceuticals set to open its manufacturing unit in India

Iberia Pharmaceuticals has announced the establishment of a new manufacturing and research facility in Jhajjar, Haryana. Spanning 60,000 sq. ft., the facility is expected to be operational by mid-2026. The company has committed an investment of ₹70 crore towards the project, aligning with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

According to Iberia, the upcoming facility is designed to produce science-based, dermatology-focused wellness products, supported by an experienced team for commercial-scale manufacturing. The plant will integrate advanced control systems and equipment, and maintain compliance with international quality standards.

The facility aims to deliver cost-effective solutions across dermatology, wellness, and chronic care segments, with a focus on environmental sustainability and quality assurance. The plant will support research and development through laboratories equipped to track market trends, assess consumer demands, and improve formulations.

Iberia Pharmaceuticals has stated that the new facility will complement its existing capabilities, including clinical-grade treatments and nanotechnology-driven skincare. The company’s products are developed with a pharmaceutical foundation and are tailored to deliver high-performance results across various product categories.

“By bringing global manufacturing quality to India, we are building trust, capacity, and a future where healthcare is held to a higher standard. This new plant marks a major milestone in our growth journey and will be fully compliant with global regulatory standards,” said Nitin Jain, Founder, Iberia Pharmaceuticals.

He added, “The opening of this facility is one of multiple strategic initiatives that Iberia is implementing to support rapid growth. It also shows our firm commitment to the continued expansion of our business, building on years of proven experience and will enable us to serve our global customers efficiently. We fully support the Government of India in their efforts to increase access to high quality and affordable world-class products to improve healthcare, and we are very excited to begin work at our new manufacturing facility.”

At full capacity, the Jhajjar unit is expected to manufacture over 12 million units annually and create more than 600 jobs.

“Iberia believes in delving deep into research of science-backed skincare, leverages cutting edge nanotechnology to bring products that are pushing the boundaries of innovation and setting new benchmarks in dermatological excellence, expanding steadily into wellness and chronic care. At Iberia Pharmaceuticals, our purpose is clear, we want to deliver healthcare solutions that are precise, safe, and responsible. Our new, advanced manufacturing and research facility stands as a symbol of that commitment,” said Saurav Ojha, Co-Founder, Iberia Pharmaceuticals.

Iberia Pharmaceuticals currently offers a range of clinically tested brands to Indian consumers, including Sesderma, Mediderma, Dermpix, Noreva, and Metacare. Its target audience spans individuals, clinics, and healthcare professionals.