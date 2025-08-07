Aragen appoints Aniel Khubchandani as CEO of development and manufacturing solutions business

Aragen, a global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CRDMO), has announced the appointment of Aniel Khubchandani as Chief Executive Officer of its Development and Manufacturing Solutions business. He will also be a member of Aragen’s Management Council and will be based in Hyderabad.

Commenting on the appointment, Manni Kantipudi, Chief Executive Officer, Aragen Life Sciences, said, “I am happy to welcome Aniel to Aragen and have him in the Management Council. Development and Manufacturing Solutions is a critical vertical with tremendous potential to significantly scale up. Aniel brings over 30 years of leadership experience in pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals, with deep expertise in life sciences, commercial operations, and strategic initiatives, to lead this journey.”

Aniel Khubchandani said, “I am excited to join Aragen and lead its development and manufacturing business. Globally, there is an increasing focus on outsourcing, especially in the late phase and commercial manufacturing space. In the past few years, Aragen has made strategic investments to strengthen its capabilities and expand its capacity in the development and manufacturing vertical, and is on the cusp of scaling to the next level of growth. I thank the Board for giving me an opportunity to be a part of this exciting journey.”

Before joining Aragen, Aniel served as the CEO of Sekhmet Pharmaventures and Co-CEO at Jubilant Ingrevia. In these roles, he led business transformations and strategic growth. His background includes experience in organic growth, mergers and acquisitions, B2B digital marketing, enterprise risk management, licensing, and execution of strategic plans.

Aniel is a certified Independent Director (IICA), a Six Sigma Black Belt, and an alumnus of the Indian Institutes of Technology and Management (IIT, IIM), as well as the Kellogg School of Management.