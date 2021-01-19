Sahil Munjal appointed as Chairman of Pharmexcil

Read Article

Sahil Munjal, President Operations, Ind-Swift Laboratories, is the new Chairman of Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil). It was decided during the 16th Annual General Meeting of Pharmexcil held on January 18, 2021. He was elevated to the present post after serving for two years as Vice Chairman of Pharmexcil.

Munjal has completed his Engineering in Computer Sciences and has been in charge of all IT operations of the organisation for over 15 years. Munjal is also the “Strategic Business Unit Head” of the group’s collaboration for manufacturing formulation dosages of global quality standards.