Marksans Pharma appoints Dr Meena Rani Surana as Independent Woman Director

Marksans Pharma has appointed Dr Meena Rani Surana as an Independent Woman Director of the Company for a term of five consecutive years with effect from September 3, 2020. It is subject to the approval of the members at a general meeting

She is Bachelor of Pharmacy and PhD in Pharmaceutics from Indian Institute of Technology, BOO, Varanasi, India and has done a Post-Doctoral Fellowship in Pharmaceutics from Department of Pharmaceutics, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, US.

She has about 27 years of experience in pharma regulatory affairs, quality assurance, formulation and pre-formulation. Currently, she is practising as a consultant in the above fields.

Dr Surana has published research articles in reputed international journals and presented research work at several conferences. She is a reviewer of internationally renowned pharmaceutical journals, including Journal of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences (JPPS), AAPS Pharm SciTech and Pharmaceutical Research. S

She is affiliated to the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists and Indian Pharmaceutical Congress.