Himalaya Wellness partners with Unicommerce to drive omnichannel expansion

Himalaya Wellness, India’s trusted legacy brand, has partnered with Unicommerce, India’s leading e-commerce enablement SaaS platform, to simplify its e-commerce operations and accelerate omnichannel growth.

With a legacy built on quality, innovation, and trust, Himalaya Wellness is recognized for its extensive range of personal care, baby care, and wellness products.

In line with its growing digital ambitions, Himalaya Wellness has deployed Unicommerce’s flagship platform, Uniware, integrating its multi-channel order, warehouse, and omnichannel retail management systems. This integration will enable the automation of order processing across multiple touchpoints, including leading online marketplaces, and its extensive network of over 150 physical stores across India.

Unicommerce’s platform offers extensive plug-and-play integrations across marketplaces, brand webstores, logistics service providers, ERPs, PoS solutions, and accounting systems, enabling organizations to connect and manage their entire e-commerce stack with ease.

By embracing this unified ecosystem, Himalaya Wellness will gain end-to-end visibility and tighter control over its operations, and ensure a seamless, consistent experience across all touchpoints.

“We have moved from a traditional-first approach to a digital-first one, with our focus on evolving in line with consumer expectations in the digital era. Partnering with Unicommerce equips us with the tools, visibility, and control to streamline operations across online and offline channels, ensuring faster deliveries and a seamless shopping experience,” said Renu Reddy K., Senior Manager Consumer Experience & Engagement, Himalaya Wellness Company.

Speaking about the recent partnership, Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce, said, “This collaboration underscores Unicommerce’s role in empowering brands to achieve omnichannel growth. We are excited to support Himalaya Wellness in their digital growth journey, providing a unified e-commerce platform to adapt to evolving market demands, and elevate customer experiences.”