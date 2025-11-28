Cytiva and Veeda Lifesciences drive biopharma innovation with new host cell protein services center

Cytiva, a Danaher company and a leader in the life sciences industry, is collaborating with Veeda Lifesciences (Veeda Clinical Research Limited), a global contract research organization, to establish a dedicated Host Cell Protein (HCP) Services Center in Bengaluru, India. Focused on impurity analysis and HCP testing, this new center will help biopharmaceutical companies reduce development risks and meet regulatory standards for novel biologics and biosimilars.

Dr. Mahesh Bhalgat, Group CEO and Managing Director, Veeda Lifesciences (Veeda Clinical Research Limited), says: “We are delighted to partner with Cytiva to bring deeper scientific insights to biologics manufacturers and enable more robust characterization of biopharmaceutical products. Analytical data is central to product approvals, and our collaboration strengthens the foundation of regulatory approvals of biosimilars.”

Supported by Cytiva’s technology and located within Veeda’s facility, the center will serve as a comprehensive analytical hub for manufacturers, researchers, and academic institutions. Using multiple attribute DIGE (differential gel electrophoresis) techniques, it will streamline workflows and enhance speed and accuracy of analysis. The center will generate regulatory-ready data for impurity analysis across recombinant proteins, therapeutic monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and related modalities. Key services include HCP coverage, characterization and quantification assays, essential for detecting impurities that could compromise product quality and patient safety.

This commitment to quality reinforces insights from Cytiva’s 2025 Biopharma Index, which highlights growing demand for analytical and digital tools that improve assurance, regulatory review, and process control, helping companies scale production, reduce batch failures, and deliver critical medicines faster.

Manoj Kumar R Panicker, General Manager of South Asia, Cytiva, says: “This new center is a bold step toward accelerating innovation and advancing therapeutics. It represents what’s possible when science, industry, and purpose unite to shape the future of biopharma excellence.”

Host cell proteins are process-related impurities from the cells used to manufacture biologics. Even at trace levels, HCP residues can cause toxicity, immune reactions, and affect drug stability. Through this collaboration, the center will use advanced analytical methods combining ELISA and mass spectrometry to help companies assess process effectiveness and ensure quality.

As India’s bioeconomy moves toward the USD 300 billion mark by 2030, initiatives such as these reinforce the country’s position as a trusted hub for biologics research, manufacturing, and innovation.