HealthPlix appoints new senior VP-Pharma, Business Development & Growth Catalyst

HealthPlix Technologies has announced the appointment of Amitabha Mukhopadhyay as the Senior Vice President – Pharma, Business Development, and Growth Catalyst. In his new role, he will play a crucial role in fostering collaborations to enhance HealthPlix’s presence in the pharma domain. He will also be responsible for identifying new growth opportunities in the healthcare sector and establishing new verticals.

Amitabha is an accomplished leader with 23 years of experience in strategic marketing and business development. He joins the Bengaluru based health-tech startup following a successful tenure at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, where he served as General Manager & Head Marketing Excellence. Before joining Glenmark, he held leadership positions in both the Centre of Excellence and Marketing departments at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. He also worked in strategic marketing at Zydus Cadila and IPCA Laboratories.

Mukhopadhyay states, “HealthPlix has been a pioneer in digitising health records in the country and empowering doctors to make better clinical decisions. I am delighted to join the dynamic team at HealthPlix and contribute to its next phase of growth in pharmaceutical marketing, predictive analytics, and broader aspects of health economics. I envision HealthPlix growing to become a global startup serving multiple geographies beyond India.”