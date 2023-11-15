Glenmark’s La Shield gets Best Consumer Healthcare Digital Marketing Campaign Award

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals received the “Best Consumer Healthcare Digital Marketing Campaign” award at the recently concluded Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) OTC Health and Wellness Conference 2023.

This accolade recognised La Shield’s innovative and impactful digital marketing strategy. The campaign ‘Be Sun wise’ leveraged the available online information through dynamic creative optimisation to provide consumers with relevant, real-time, city-specific UV index data.

Alok Malik, President and Head of India Formulations Business at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, commented, “The recognition for La Shield is a testament to our initiative of promoting informed decision-making amongst consumers. Through this award-winning campaign, we successfully delivered palatable, crucial data to our users, empowering them to make smart decisions concerning their skin health. This award further instills our resolution to discover novel ways of engaging with our customers.”

The OPPI OTC Health and Wellness Conference is organised with the objective of promoting responsible self-care among individuals. The conference aims to empower consumers by providing them with evidence-based information on the appropriate use and safety of over the counter (OTC) medications.