Verve’s gene-editing therapy trial to lower cholesterol levels opens doors for use in CVDs: GlobalData

The first human clinical trial of a novel gene-editing technique known as base editing has shown promising results in maintaining healthy levels of cholesterol. In the trial by Verve Therapeutics, physicians injected patients with a Clustered Regularly Interspace Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)-based gene editing therapy called VERVE-101, which inactivated the liver gene PCSK9 that typically contributes to higher levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL)—a key contributor to heart disease. The VERVE-101 clinical trial shows that this therapeutic approach can also be used to target genes associated with cardiovascular disease in addition to cancer genes, says GlobalData.

According to GlobalData, PCSK9 inhibitors, like VERVE-101, currently holds 20 per cent market s