Granules India receives ANDA approval for Glycopyrrolate Oral Solution

Granules India announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Glycopyrrolate Oral Solution 1mg/5mL filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of the Company.

It is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Cuvposa Oral Solution, 1 mg/5 mL of Merz Pharmaceuticals

Glycopyrrolate Oral Solution is an anticholinergic medication indicated for pediatric patients aged three to 16 years who have neurological conditions associated with problem drooling.