Govt agencies, non-govt organisations collaborate on non-animal methodologies workshop

Animal protection organisation, Humane Society International/India, in collaboration with the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council, Department of Biotechnology, and the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, hosted a roundtable to discuss the advancement of human-centric non-animal methodologies (NAMs) in drug development and biomedical research. The workshop, coordinated by Dr Jitendra Kumar, MD, BIRAC and Alokparna Sengupta, MD, HSI/India, brought together academia, industry, government, and regulatory bodies to strategise the driving innovation factors in the sector and attract investments.

The event highlighted the increasing global adoption of NAMs, particularly the use of microphysiological systems (MPS), in biomedical research and drug discovery. This rise is tied to a growing realisation that animal models are often limited in their ability to mimic human biology. The workshop brought a range of interested parties together to build strategic partnerships, foster innovation, and build a funding roadmap for the support of emerging human-based technologies.

Dr Sapna Poti, Director, Strategic Alliances Division, Office of PSA said, “We are optimistic that this workshop will encourage multi-party collaborations to advance human-centric, non-animal methodologies. The Manthan platform, under the office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India, offers a valuable framework to support such efforts. We aim to explore through strategic partnerships, the development of affordable indigenous technologies through advanced research and innovation. This approach can position India as a global leader in human-relevant technologies, enhancing the accuracy and reliability of preclinical research to improve outcomes in human clinical trials.”

The day-long event featured engaging sessions led by representatives of organisations at the forefront of advancing human biology-based methodologies. Highlights included discussions on a strategy for transition to cutting-edge innovations—such as organs-on-chip technology for disease modelling and drug development—and comprehensive overviews of India’s progress and potential in adopting these methods. The sessions also showcased global developments and collaborations that are fast-tracking such innovations.

“We are grateful to the Office of PSA and BIRAC for their partnership with us and the leadership they have taken in promoting non-animal methodologies. This proves the Government of India’s commitment to scientifically advanced human health research. Today’s event represents a major milestone in bringing these efforts together and advancing them further,” said Alokparna Sengupta, MD, HSI/India. “We hope this will enable strategic investments since collaborative approaches are critical to ensuring that NAMs become mainstream, catalysing innovation and improving global health outcomes,” she added.

“Sustainable and adequate funding mechanisms are required to support the development of emerging technologies such as human-relevant non-animal methodologies. Forums like the current workshop by HSI/India provide a ready stage to bring interested parties together to propel advancements to fast track such technologies in the country,” said Dr Dhiraj Kumar, Chief Manager -Technical, BIRAC, reiterating the Council’s commitment in this sector through its recent funding call that included development of human cell-based models for drug testing in India.

The conference concluded with a call to develop a funding roadmap to unite diverse participants and foster strategic partnerships, driving innovation and positioning India as a global leader in animal-free testing technologies.

HSI/India has been a strong advocate for incorporating NAMS in biomedical research and has played a key role in driving that shift through education and training initiatives. In 2019, in collaboration with HSI/India, the Atal Incubation Centre at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology established the Centre for Predictive Human Model Systems, the first think tank and policy centre of its kind in India.