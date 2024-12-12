Power Gummies raises ₹10 cr, aims to expand product range

Power Gummies has raised Rs 10 crore in the bridge round. Led by the Jaipuria Family Office and Quadrant, the funding round was also joined by previous investors 100unicorn, DSGCP, Wipro Consumer, Venture Catalysts, Agility, Sharrp Ventures, Dhianu Das and NB Ventures. The fresh capital would be instrumental in enabling the brand to become completely sugar-free in its products, followed by expansion into no-added sugar products and an upgraded composition in the existing range.

Power Gummies aims to expand its focus by introducing a wide range of holistic wellness products under its parent company, Aesthetic Nutrition, which will now serve as the primary brand for these offerings.

The lineup includes a hair growth styling serum, an all-in-one face serum, a Korean collagen peptide beauty drink, and daily fiber sachets to improve digestive health. It also features tailored protein supplements and vitality products for men and women.

All the products, launching under the parent company name, will be available for purchase through the official website.