Glenmark to manage end-to-end commercialisation and distribution for RYALTRIS in US

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that it will manage end-to-end commercialisation and distribution for RYALTRIS (Olopatadine Hydrochloride and Mometasone Furoate) Nasal Spray, 665 mcg/25 mcg* per spray in the US, effective April 1, 2026.

Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis affects millions of patients across the US and remains an area where symptom control and treatment adherence continue to be important considerations. By combining two established therapies in one formulation, RYALTRIS offers a convenient treatment option aligned with evolving patient and physician preferences.

Glenmark will directly lead brand strategy, market access, and customer engagement for RYALTRIS in the US.

Commenting on the development, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America said, “The commercialisation by Glenmark for RYALTRIS in the US is an important step forward for the growth of our company. It allows us greater operational direction in how we engage the market and support healthcare providers and patients across the nation. Today’s announcement also marks a significant moment in our broader effort to strengthen our innovative businesses in the US and build a more direct, sustainable commercial presence over time.”