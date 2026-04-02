Agilent expands India’s scientific ecosystem with new customer experience centre in Mumbai

Agilent Technologies has announced the opening of its Customer Experience Center (CEC) and office in Mumbai, reinforcing its long-term commitment to India and strengthening engagement with customers across the country’s life sciences, pharmaceutical, and applied markets.

The Customer Experience Center marks the next phase of Agilent’s growth in India, bringing together hands on technology demonstrations, application expertise, and commercial operations in a modern, integrated facility. As part of the launch, customers across pharmaceuticals, biopharma, diagnostics, chemicals, food safety, and environmental testing visited the center, participated in application led discussions, and explored solutions addressing real world laboratory challenges.

The Customer Experience Center forms part of Agilent’s global investment in customer facing infrastructure, including Centers of Excellence and experience centers across major innovation hubs worldwide. In India, it complements Agilent’s expanding footprint alongside the India Solution Center in Manesar, the Refurbishment Center, and the Hyderabad Biopharma Experience Center, creating a connected network that links local scientific needs with global expertise and best practices.

“At Agilent, customer experience is central to how we deliver value—globally and locally,” said Jonah Kirkwood, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Agilent Technologies. “The Customer Experience Center in Mumbai reflects our continued investment in India as a strategic market and capability hub. By bringing together demonstration, collaboration, and local expertise, we are enabling customers to move faster from insight to impact, supported by the same high-quality experience they expect from Agilent anywhere in the world.”

Agilent’s investments in India reflect its broader global strategy to build integrated, customer centric engagement models that support laboratories across the analytical and application lifecycle. The co-location of Agilent’s office with the Customer Experience Center further strengthens collaboration between customers and local teams, enabling deeper technical engagement and more effective knowledge exchange.

“India’s pharma and applied markets are evolving rapidly, with increasing focus on quality, compliance, and advanced analytical capabilities,” said Bharat Bhardwaj, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Agilent Technologies. “The Customer Experience Center in Mumbai enhances how we support customers across India as they modernize laboratories, adopt new technologies, and meet both scientific and business objectives.”

“This new Customer Experience Center reinforces Agilent’s commitment to India as a key contributor to global science and innovation,” said Nandakumar Kalathil, India Country General Manager, Agilent Technologies. “By bringing customers and Agilent experts together in one integrated environment, we are supporting capability building, collaboration, and long-term partnerships that advance India’s laboratory ecosystem.”

India continues to expand its role across pharmaceuticals, biopharma, diagnostics, chemicals, food safety, and environmental testing, driving demand for reliable data, regulatory ready workflows, and modern laboratory practices. The Customer Experience Center, Mumbai provides a platform for hands on learning, application focused discussions, and real-world workflow demonstrations, supporting customers as they respond to evolving scientific and regulatory requirements.

Through continued investments in customer experience, infrastructure, and local capabilities, Agilent is advancing its mission to support science that improves the quality of life, while strengthening India’s contribution to its global innovation ecosystem.