Glenmark Pharma launches triple-drug FDC of Teneligliptin + Dapagliflozin + Metformin in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched in India the first triple-drug fixed-dose combination (FDC) of teneligliptin with dapagliflozin and metformin. This FDC has been launched under the brand name Zita DM, and it contains the DPP4 inhibitor, Teneligliptin (20 mg), the SGLT2 inhibitor, Dapagliflozin, (10 mg), and Metformin SR (500 mg/1000 mg) in a fixed dose. It must be taken once daily, under prescription, to improve glycemic control in patients with Type 2 diabetes.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12‐month period ending August 2023 (MAT August 2023), the market for oral anti‐diabetic drugs in India is estimated to be Rs 12,522 crores, with an annual growth of 6.5 per cent against the corresponding period last year (MAT August 2022). As per the ICMR-INDIAB study conducted between October 17, 2008 and December 17, 2020, the overall weighted prevalence of diabetes was 11.4 per cent.