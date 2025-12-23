Glenmark launches Epinephrine Injection USP multiple-dose vial in the US

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) has announced the launch of Epinephrine Injection USP, 30 mg/30 mL (1 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vial in the United States. Glenmark’s Epinephrine Injection USP is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Epinephrine Injection USP, 30 mg/30 mL (1 mg/mL) of BPI Labs, LLC (NDA 205029).

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending October 2025, the Epinephrine Injection USP, 30 mg/30 mL (1 mg/mL) market achieved annual sales of approximately $67.6 million. The market data includes brand and all available therapeutic equivalents. IQVIA data obtained by Glenmark is available only for all approved reference listed drug indications. Glenmark’s product is approved only for the indications listed in its approved label and is not marketed for all reference listed drug indications.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President and Business Head, North America, Glenmark, said, “We are excited to announce the launch of Epinephrine Injection USP, 30 mg/30 mL (1 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vial, growing our portfolio of products within the institutional channel, while also strengthening our commitment to bring to market quality and affordable alternatives for patients.”

Glenmark’s Epinephrine Injection USP, 30 mg/30 mL (1 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vial is approved only for the indication(s) listed in Glenmark’s approved label.