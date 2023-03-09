Glenmark, Cediprof partner to alleviate US amphetamine shortage

Announce exclusive US distribution pact, distribution expected to start during the second half of 2023

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Cediprof (a part of the Neolpharma Pharmaceutical Group family of companies) have entered into an exclusive supply and distribution agreement for Cediprof’s FDA-approved Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate and Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets (Mixed Salts of a Single Entity Amphetamine Product), 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg, the generic version of Adderall®1 Tablets, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg, of Teva Women’s Health, Inc.

Glenmark expects to commence distribution of the product, in the US, which has been on FDA’s shortage list for quite some time, during the second half of 2023.

According to IQVIA’s National Sales Perspectives: Retail & Non-Retail, January 2023, sales data for the 12-month period ending January 2023 showed that the Adderall® Tablets, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately $389.8 million.