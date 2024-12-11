Gerresheimer completes acquisition of Blitz LuxCo Sarl, the holding company of the Bormioli Pharma Group

Gerresheimer, an innovative systems and solutions provider and global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetics industries, has completed the acquisition of Blitz LuxCo Sarl, the holding company of the Bormioli Pharma Group announced in May 2024. The closing was preceded by the fulfilment of customary closing conditions.

Bormioli Pharma has a portfolio of pharmaceutical primary packaging made of glass and plastic as well as closure solutions, accessories and dosing systems that are complementary to Gerresheimer. Gerresheimer expects the acquisition to be accretive to the Group’s Adj. EBITDA margin and Adj. EPS from the first year onwards through synergies.

In 2023, Bormioli Pharma generated sales of around 371 million euros and an Adj. EBITDA margin of around 22 per cent. The company manufactures pharmaceutical primary packaging made of glass and plastic as well as closure solutions, accessories and dosing systems.

The acquisition creates a new, strong Moulded Glass unit with a diversified product portfolio for the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food and beverage industries. This globally active unit offers new options for a strategic reset for the best growth prospects and competitiveness, which will be evaluated in the coming months.

New guidance for the combined company in February 2025

Bormioli Pharma will become part of the Gerresheimer Group and will be fully consolidated retroactively as of December 1, 2024, the start of Gerresheimer’s new financial year 2025. On February 26, 2025, Gerresheimer will publish a new guidance for the combined company together with the results for the financial year 2024.