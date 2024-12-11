Asahi Kasei Pharma enters into exclusive license agreement for anti-CX3CR1 Antibody

Asahi Kasei Pharma has entered into a new licensing agreement with Chiome Bioscience for its humanised anti-CX3CR1 antibody. The partnership aims to exemplify Asahi Kasei Pharma’s Open Innovation platform, which addresses unmet medical needs through strategic collaboration and cutting-edge science.

The anti-CX3CR1 antibody, currently in preclinical development, works by inhibiting CX3CR1, a receptor involved in immune cell migration to inflammatory sites. By accelerating its development, Asahi Kasei Pharma aims to bring an innovative therapy to market that could improve patient outcomes.

Earlier this year, Asahi Kasei acquired Calliditas Therapeutics, a Swedish firm recognized for developing TARPEYO, a therapy for immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy, a rare kidney disease.