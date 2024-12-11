Toripalimab can fortify Dr. Reddy’s oncology portfolio as first checkpoint inhibitor for NPC in India: GlobalData

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has recently become the first Indian company to launch checkpoint inhibitor Zytorvi (toripalimab) in collaboration with Shanghai Junshi Biosciences. Zytorvi is an immuno-oncology therapy for recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (RM-NPC). This marks a transformative moment, bringing a next-generation PD-1 inhibitor to India and addressing significant unmet medical needs. With the launch, Dr. Reddy’s leads the commercialisation of oncology innovation, says GlobalData.

.The epidemiological landscape underscores the critical importance of this therapeutic intervention. According to the World Cancer Research Fund organisation (WCRF), India ranks as the third most affected country for nasopharyngeal carcinoma, following China and Indonesia.

Chilamula Srija, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The introduction of toripalimab in India is a groundbreaking advancement in NPC treatment. With a growing disease burden in India, this therapy provides much-needed hope to patients with recurrent or metastatic disease. It also signifies a leap forward in making cutting-edge oncology treatments accessible in emerging markets, where options have historically been limited.”

In 2023, Dr. Reddy’s entered into a licensing and commercialization agreement with Shanghai Junshi Biosciences for toripalimab. This strategic partnership grants Dr. Reddy’s exclusive rights to develop and market the drug in 21 countries and allows for potential expansion into Australia, New Zealand, and nine other countries.

Toripalimab’s clinical profile is particularly compelling. As a first-line treatment in combination with standard chemotherapy (gemcitabine and cisplatin), it demonstrates a remarkable 48 per cent reduction in disease progression or death risk compared to traditional therapies. The drug is also approved as a monotherapy for patients experiencing disease progression after platinum-based chemotherapy.

It is already launched in the US by Coherus BioSciences and, in China, by Shanghai Junshi Biosciences under the brand names Loqtorzi and Tuoyi, respectively. The launch in India marks the drug’s entry into the third market.

Srija concludes, “Based on the historical immuno-oncology drugs already available in India, these expensive drugs have limited penetration in India. Therefore, affordable pricing will help improve the market access to Zytorvi in India. Dr. Reddy’s demonstrates a nuanced understanding of patients need and offers a comprehensive range of innovative biologics and biosimilars, like Xgeva (denosumab), Kryprolis (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab) and Versavo (bevacizumab biosimilar), Womab (pertuzumab biosimilar), Reditux (rituximab biosimilar), and Hervycta (trastuzumab biosimilar). It will further help in bridging treatment gaps for patients in India.”

