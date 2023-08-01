GCV Life launches its new website GCVideal

With the unveiling of their website, GCVideal aims to offer a seamless experience for individuals and organisations seeking innovation licensing and commercialisation services

GCV Life has announced the launch of its highly anticipated website – www.gcvideal.com. This virtual platform showcases GCVideal’s endeavor to bring groundbreaking innovations to the market through its licensing partners. With the new identity GCVideal strives to explain its business model of bringing ideas in licensing, executing innovation deals and being an Ideal partner for collaboration in the market.

Innovation licensing is a significantly growing space in the healthcare and life science sector

With the unveiling of their website, GCVideal aims to offer a seamless experience for individuals and organisations seeking innovation licensing and commercialisation services. The website of GCVideal describes product and innovation information while elucidating the process of bringing an active pharma ingredient into the market through commercialisation. Additionally, the website provides a user-friendly interface, enabling clients to navigate effortlessly through GCVideal’s services, including licensing consultations, strategic planning, intellectual property analysis, and more.

Shailesh Gadre, Director, GCVideal said, “We are tremendously excited about the launch of our new identity that personifies our business model and reinforces our commitment to our partners & unlock the commercial potential of their pioneering Innovations. Our platform simplifies the licensing journey, making it more accessible and efficient for both Innovators and Industry leaders. GCVideal is dedicated to creating mutually beneficial partnerships that result in groundbreaking advancements and profitable business ventures.”

The launch of GCVideal signifies a new chapter in the company’s journey, solidifying their position as a leading innovation licensing firm in the global market. As GCVideal continues to drive innovation and growth, this platform will serve as a catalyst for building transformative partnerships and propelling forward-thinking businesses to new heights.

For more information about GCVideal and their innovative solutions, please visit https://gcvideal.com/

About GCV Life :

GCV Life Pvt. Ltd. has been a healthcare and lifesciences focused investment banking business operating for over a decade. GCV Life Pvt. Ltd. has done deals spanning across mergers and acquisitions, raising capital, advising on joint ventures- alliances and licensing of technology products and platforms.