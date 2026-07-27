Galderma introduces Sculptra, first proven regenerative biostimulator in India

Galderma, the pure-play dermatology category leader, has announced the launch of Sculptra in India, introducing the first proven regenerative biostimulator. Backed by more than 25 years of clinical evidence globally, Sculptra represents a new generation of injectable aesthetics that works with the body’s natural collagen production to gradually restore facial volume, improve skin quality and deliver natural-looking, long-lasting results when administered by a qualified healthcare professional.

The launch marks an important milestone in India’s rapidly evolving aesthetics landscape, where growing awareness around skin health, minimally invasive options and personalised solutions are redefining consumer expectations. Patients and healthcare professionals alike are looking to move beyond temporary correction towards regenerative solutions that work in harmony with the body’s own biological processes.

Raghavendra Sadashiva, Managing Director, Galderma India & South Asia said, “At Galderma, our focus has always been on bringing science-led innovations that respond to the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and patients alike. The introduction of Sculptra marks an exciting milestone for India’s aesthetics landscape as regenerative dermatology continues to gain momentum globally In addition to addressing the visible signs of ageing, Sculptra works with the body’s natural collagen production to support gradual, natural-looking improvements in skin quality and facial structure15-24. We are proud to bring this globally trusted innovation to India and further strengthen our commitment to advancing dermatological science in the country.”

In addition to restoring volume Sculptra also helps address collagen loss associated with the natural ageing process. As collagen production naturally decreases over time, the skin begins to lose its structural support, resulting in reduced firmness, volume loss and the appearance of wrinkles 29-30 Through its unique PLLA-SCA formulation, Sculptra stimulates the body’s own collagen production, helping gradually restore the skin’s underlying structure while maintaining natural facial expressions and individuality.

Ravi Mittal, Business Unit Head, Aesthetics, Galderma India said, “The aesthetics landscape in India is evolving rapidly, with both healthcare professionals and patients seeking solutions that deliver natural-looking, long-lasting outcomes while addressing the deep-rooted causes of facial ageing. We are noticing a significant shift from correction towards regeneration, where collagen stimulation and skin quality are becoming central to skincare decisions. The introduction of Sculptra marks an important step in bringing regenerative aesthetics to India, offering clinicians an innovative, science-backed option that works with the body’s natural processes to gradually restore facial volume and improve overall skin quality.

Globally, aesthetic medicine is witnessing a significant shift from correction to regeneration. Rather than seeking immediate or dramatic transformation, today’s consumers are increasingly looking for skin solutions that enhance skin quality, preserve natural features and deliver subtle, progressive results. This evolution has brought renewed focus on collagen, the skin’s structural foundation, and regenerative approaches that help restore what naturally diminishes with age.|

Supported by more than 25 years of clinical evidence and extensive real-world experience, Sculptra has established itself as a trusted regenerative biostimulator among healthcare professionals across more than 40 countries and regions. Its unique mechanism of action helps stimulate collagen production across the skin’s structural framework, resulting in gradual improvements in facial volume, firmness and overall skin quality, with results that can last for more than two years.

The introduction of Sculptra further strengthens Galderma India’s Injectable Aesthetics portfolio and reflects the company’s continued commitment to bringing globally recognised innovations to Indian healthcare professionals. As the leader in pure-play dermatology, Galderma continues to advance science-backed solutions across Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology, empowering healthcare professionals with innovative options while helping address the evolving needs of patients.