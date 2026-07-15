Dr Batra’s Healthcare launches HairGain with 50 Billion Exosomes for hair regrowth

Dr Batra’s Healthcare has announced the launch of HairGain, which it says is India’s first hair regrowth treatment powered by 50 Billion Exosomes. The company said the treatment offers a non-surgical option for hair restoration using regenerative medicine.

According to the company, HairGain is based on a formulation powered by 50 Billion Exosomes, which are biological messengers involved in cell-to-cell communication and tissue regeneration. The exosomes are designed to activate dormant hair follicles, support cellular repair and create conditions for new hair growth.

The treatment is built around Dr Batra’s proprietary TriXo Complex, which combines exosomes with PDRN (Polydeoxyribonucleotide), collagen, caffeine, growth factors, polypeptides and copper tripeptides. According to the company, the formulation is intended to regenerate damaged follicles, improve scalp microcirculation, strengthen the scalp barrier, extend the active growth phase of hair and improve hair density and quality.

The company stated that HairGain is expected to deliver visible improvements in approximately 75 days, depending on an individual’s condition and treatment protocol. It said patients may experience healthier scalp conditions, reduced hair fall, stronger hair roots, improved hair thickness and density, and hair regrowth under clinical guidance.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Akshay Batra, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Dr Batra’s Healthcare, and the first Indian President of the Trichological Society of London (UK), said; “Hair restoration is entering a completely new era. Today’s consumers are looking for solutions that are backed by science, are minimally invasive and capable of delivering meaningful hair regrowth by working with the body’s own regenerative mechanisms. Exosome therapy represents one of the most exciting advances in regenerative medicine because it delivers powerful biological signals that help awaken dormant hair follicles and support natural hair growth.”

He added; “Unlike PRP, where results can vary depending on the quality and concentration of an individual’s own platelets, HairGain delivers a standardized dose of 50 Billion Exosomes, ensuring a far more consistent regenerative stimulus for the scalp. For many individuals experiencing early to moderate stages of hair loss, this offers a compelling non-surgical option that may help restore hair naturally before considering more invasive procedures such as hair transplantation.”

According to the company, it has over four decades of experience in hair and scalp care and continues to invest in regenerative therapies combining medical science, clinical research and innovation. It said the launch of HairGain is part of its efforts to make regenerative technologies available to consumers in India.

The company stated that hair loss affects 150 million people in India across age groups. It said people experiencing hereditary hair loss, post-pregnancy hair fall, menopause-related hair thinning and stress-induced hair loss are seeking solutions that support natural hair regrowth.

According to the company, HairGain has been developed for men and women experiencing hereditary hair loss, including male and female pattern baldness, post-pregnancy hair fall, post-menopausal hair thinning, stress-induced hair loss and early-stage hair thinning. It stated that the treatment delivers regenerative signals to the scalp to stimulate dormant hair follicles, improve scalp health and support the body’s natural hair growth process.