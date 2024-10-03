Alembic gains USFDA final approval for Lamotrigine Extended-Release Tablets USP, 200 mg, 250 mg, and 300 mg

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received final approval from the USFDA for its ANDA Lamotrigine Extended-Release Tablets USP, 200 mg, 250 mg, and 300 mg. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Lamictal XR Extended-Release Tablets, 200 mg, 250 mg, and 300 mg, of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

Lamotrigine extended-release tablets are indicated for adjunctive therapy for primary generalised tonic-clonic seizures and partial-onset seizures with or without secondary generalisation in patients aged 13 years and older. Also indicated for conversion to monotherapy in patients aged 13 years and older with partial-onset seizures who are receiving treatment with a single antiepileptic drug. Refer label for a detailed indication.

Lamotrigine Extended-Release Tablets USP, 200 mg, 250 mg, and 300 mg have an estimated market size of $ 163 million for twelve months ending June 2024 according to IQVIA.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 216 ANDA approvals (188 final approvals and 28 tentative approvals) from USFDA.