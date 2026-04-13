India brings together a rare and powerful combination of capabilities

Servier has announced the establishment of the GATINN platform in India to focus on SPCs. What strategic considerations led to choosing India as the base for this global initiative?

The main reason to establish GATINN in India was to be fast in developing top quality Single Pill combinations and providing it to the patients as the unmet need is very high. India brings together a rare and powerful combination of capabilities:

Advanced formulation and development expertise,

Globally accredited manufacturing ecosystem

Scale and speed required for multi-market supply India has a strong base in formulation science, bioequivalence, and clinical development, all essential for SPCs

For Servier, quality is non-negotiable and India does have several partners accredited by international regulatory authorities that are capable to developing and manufacturing top quality SPCs. India offers the ecosystem where we can combine scientific rigour, execution speed, and scalability—which are essential to build a global SPC platform.

So, this is not about geography alone. It reflects our belief in building capabilities where they create the greatest patient value.

With plans to invest around €15 million and develop multiple SPC products by 2030, how will the GATINN platform strengthen Servier’s global pipeline and expand access to cardiometabolic therapies across international markets?

GATINN is designed as a long-term execution platform, not a one-time initiative. From a pipeline perspective:

It allows us to systematically develop a portfolio of clinically relevant SPCs

We aim to have ~5 products in development by end-2026, with continuous additions thereafter

First international launches are expected from Q2 2027 From an access perspective:

The platform enables faster, scalable deployment across multiple markets, especially in regions with high unmet need

It supports export-led impact across Asia, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East

Importantly, this is about optimising existing therapeutic options into patient-centric solutions, improving adherence and long-term outcomes at scale.

SPCs are increasingly being discussed as a way to simplify treatment regimens. How do SPCs influence clinical outcomes and healthcare system efficiency in managing chronic diseases?

This is a critical point because in chronic diseases, the challenge is often not treatment availability—but sustained adherence over time particularly because multiple comorbidities often coexist in the same patient and the patient has to take multiple pills.

SPCs influence outcomes at multiple levels:\

Patient-level impact

They reduce pill burden, making treatment easier to follow

This directly improves adherence, which is one of the strongest predictors of long-term outcomes

Better adherence leads to improved disease control and reduced complications

Clinical impact

SPCs combine complementary mechanisms of action, often aligned with treatment guidelines

They help physicians implement evidence-based therapy more consistently

Healthcare system efficiency

Improved adherence translates into fewer hospitalisations and complications

Treatment pathways become simpler and more standardised, reducing system complexity

Hence more and more scientific guidelines are recommending single pill combinations. At Servier, we see adherence as a design principle, not an afterthought.SPCs are therefore not just about convenience—they are about delivering better outcomes at scale.

Emerging markets like India are becoming important hubs for pharmaceutical development and manufacturing. What factors are driving this shift, particularly in the context of global supply chains and innovation?

This shift is being driven by a combination of structural, economic, and strategic factors. From a global supply chain perspective:

Companies are moving toward more diversified and resilient manufacturing networks.

India has always been cost-effective but over the years what has been improving is the quality in development and manufacturing

Pharmaceutical exports from India exceed $25 billion annually, reflecting its global integration From an innovation and capability standpoint:

India has over 1,000 pharma companies with R&D capabilities and a strong base in formulation science

It contributes significantly to global clinical research participation, supporting development programs From an ecosystem perspective:

Availability of high-quality CDMOs, CROs, and regulatory expertise

Strong track record in scaling production while maintaining quality standards

For Servier, this aligns with our broader philosophy of building capabilities across geographies where they deliver the greatest scientific, operational, and patient value. Hence GATINN was established in India to develop, manufacture and export top quality SPCs from India to the countries that need the most.

Fixed-dose combinations have existed for decades in therapeutic areas such as hypertension and diabetes. In your view, how do today’s Single Pill Combinations differ in terms of clinical rationale, formulation, or positioning?

Fixed-dose combinations are indeed not new. What has changed is the intent and scientific rigour in line with the evolving scientific guidelines. Key differences include:

Stronger clinical rationale

Today’s SPCs are more and more built on clear scientific evidence and guideline alignment

Components are selected based on complementary mechanisms of action

Patient-centric design

The focus is on simplifying long-term therapy, not just combining molecules

Adherence is embedded into product design itself

Advanced formulation science

Improved technologies enable precise dosing, stability, and bioequivalence

This ensures that combining molecules does not compromise efficacy or safety

In essence, SPCs have evolved from formulation-led combinations to evidencedriven therapeutic solutions. As a consequence of all this, SPCs are increasingly viewed as integral components of standard treatment pathways

Regulatory agencies have previously cracked down on irrational combinations in several markets, including India. How has this shaped the way pharmaceutical companies approach the development and validation of combination therapies today?

Regulatory scrutiny has been a positive and necessary evolution for the industry. It reinforces the rational as why, how and which combination therapies should be developed. It also reinforces the importance of quality in development and manufacturing

Companies are increasing starting with a clear scientific and clinical rationale, rather than formulation convenience There has to be a stronger emphasis on:

Pharmacokinetic compatibility

Demonstrated clinical benefit over monotherapy

Robust safety and efficacy data Development has to be increasingly aligned with:

Global treatment guidelines

Regulatory expectations across multiple markets

This leads to a more disciplined, evidence-based approach, ensuring that combinations are developed only when they deliver meaningful patient benefit. At Servier, this aligns naturally with our philosophy of scientific rigour and longterm therapeutic value.

From a clinical and regulatory standpoint, what factors determine whether a combination therapy is considered rational and beneficial for patients rather than simply a convenient formulation?

A combination therapy is considered rational and beneficial when it meets four key criteria:

Complementary mechanisms of action

Each component addresses a different aspect of the disease, creating a synergistic therapeutic effect

Demonstrated clinical benefit

There must be clear evidence that the combination provides better outcomes than individual therapies

Safety and dosing optimisation

The combination should maintain or improve efficacy without increasing safety risks or complexity

Real-world patient relevance

It should simplify treatment and improve adherence, making it easier for patients to stay on therapy long term Ultimately, regulators and clinicians expect combination therapies to be:

Scientifically justified

Clinically meaningful

And relevant to real-world patient needs

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