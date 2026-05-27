Science and affordability are at the centre of our cosmetics strategy

How is Leeford Healthcare approaching opportunities in the cosmetics space, and which areas are currently seeing the most traction?

We are entering cosmetics the same way we approach pharmaceuticals, with science and affordability at the centre. We are not competing as a conventional beauty brand; our focus is on clinically backed, result-oriented skincare that every Indian consumer can access.

The numbers reflect where the market is headed. Skincare leads with a 42.5per cent market share, while natural and vegan cosmetics are growing at 7.9per cent CAGR, men’s grooming at 7.35per cent CAGR, and haircare at 7.45per cent CAGR. E-commerce is the fastest-growing channel at 8.10per cent CAGR. For us, the strongest traction is in the anti-acne segment, led by our Alite range. Demand is driven by ingredient-aware consumers seeking proven actives like Niacinamide PC™, Liposomal Tranexamic Acid, Alpha Arbutin, Ceramides, and barrier-repair formulations, and quick-commerce platforms are accelerating access across both metro and non-metro markets.

As part of the next generation of leadership at Leeford Healthcare, what priorities are shaping your approach towards future growth and expansion?

Our priority is to grow Leeford from a pharmaceutical company into a brand embedded in the everyday health and wellness of Indian consumers, accessible not just in metros but across Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural markets.

Three things are guiding us: first, building a strong omnichannel presence across e-commerce, quick-commerce, and offline retail; second, investing in preventive skincare and wellness categories where our pharma expertise gives us a natural edge; and third, keeping affordability non-negotiable. Quality healthcare should not be a privilege; that has always been Leeford’s core belief, and it continues to shape every decision we make.

The Indian cosmetics industry is seeing steady growth across categories and markets. What shifts are you currently observing in terms of consumer demand and product trends?

The most significant shift is from beauty-led buying to skin-health-driven buying. Today’s Indian consumer reads ingredient lists, researches formulations, and expects visible, measurable results. Marketing alone no longer drives purchase decisions.

Anti-acne, hydration, and barrier-repair are seeing strong demand. There is a growing preference for multifunctional products that simplify routines while delivering more. Quick commerce has reshaped how and when consumers buy skincare; immediacy is now expected. We are also seeing a meaningful blend of modern clinical science with traditional wellness ingredients, as consumers seek formulations that are both proven and familiar.

Ingredients and formulation science are becoming more central to product development in cosmetics. How is innovation evolving in this area, particularly around efficacy and product differentiation?

The conversation has moved well beyond ingredient lists. The real measure of innovation today is whether an active ingredient is stable, reaches the right layer of skin, and delivers a measurable outcome. Smart delivery systems, encapsulation, controlled-release technologies, nanoparticles, and micro-emulsions, are now central to how that is achieved.

Clinically validated ingredients such as Niacinamide PC™, Liposomal Tranexamic Acid, Alpha Arbutin, peptides, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and microbiome-supporting actives are becoming standard. Biotechnology-derived ingredients, vegan ceramides, bio-based squalane, are gaining ground for their precision and ethical sourcing.

Multifunctional products combining skincare, protection, and convenience are in strong demand. At Leeford, we apply pharmaceutical-grade formulation rigour to every product we develop, and that discipline is what differentiates us.

Manufacturing and quality standards continue to be important focus areas for the industry. What changes are you seeing in the way companies approach scale, compliance, and consistency?

Quality management is shifting from a periodic audit exercise to a continuous, technology-driven process. Companies are moving towards automated monitoring, AI-enabled quality controls, and real-time supply chain traceability to maintain consistency at scale. Integrated risk management systems are replacing siloed, reactive approaches.

Regulatory expectations are tightening globally, and brands treating compliance as a strategic priority, rather than a checkbox, are better positioned for long-term growth. At Leeford, our pharmaceutical manufacturing background is a genuine advantage here. The formulation discipline, quality assurance protocols, and regulatory rigour we apply to medicines translate directly into how we produce our cosmetic range.

Packaging is emerging as an important part of both product positioning and sustainability efforts. How do you view the evolving role of packaging innovation in the cosmetics sector?

Packaging has moved well beyond functionality. It now communicates brand values, supports product integrity, and reflects a company’s commitment to sustainability. The industry is witnessing strong adoption of recyclable, refillable, and bio-based materials aligned with circular economy principles. Functional innovations, airless pumps, smart dispensing, and precision dosage formats are improving both product performance and user experience.

For younger consumers, especially, sustainability, aesthetics, and ease of use carry equal weight in purchase decisions. Minimalist, purposeful design is preferred over-elaborate packaging that adds waste. At Leeford, our approach is straightforward: packaging must serve the consumer and the product efficiently, while reducing environmental impact wherever possible.