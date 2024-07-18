FOPE and FABA to host Human Error Reduction Workshop in Hyderabad

The Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs (FOPE), a key advocate for India’s small and medium-sized pharmaceutical enterprises, in collaboration with the Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA), is set to host “Human Error Reduction Workshop/Training” on July 19th, 2024, at the Marigold Hotel in Hyderabad. This event is meticulously crafted for Pharma/BioPharma professionals in fields such as Research and Development, Production, Warehouse, Quality Control, Quality Assurance, and Engineering.

This comprehensive workshop will delve into crucial aspects of human error reduction, providing attendees with practical, actionable strategies and sustainable action plans. Key learnings including;

Developing a sustainable action plan and measurement matrix for human error reduction, implementing over 10 powerful tips to reduce human errors and strategising the way forward, enhancing memory retention and maintaining high alertness, understanding data integrity in relation to human errors, including insights on 483s and warning letters.

The session will also emphasise on Aligning with regulatory expectations to tackle human errors, analysing more than 10 representative case studies to distinguish between human errors and poor systems, ensuring Poka-Yoke (“Fool-Proof” systems) to minimise human errors, discussing notable examples of human errors, their costs, and consequences, identifying various error traps and understanding the root causes of human errors.

The inaugural session will be graced by V B Kamalasan Reddy, IPS, Director General, Drugs Control Administration, Government of Telangana, Rajabhanu, Director General, Pharmaceutical Exports, Promotion Council, Government of India, along with several other government officials and pharma CEOs. Their presence underscores the significance of this workshop and the collective effort to elevate industry standards.

Participants can expect a day filled with insightful learning and professional development, aimed at enhancing organisational performance and compliance. The workshop encourages proactive engagement with industry peers committed to excellence in pharmaceutical practices.