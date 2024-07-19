WalkWater’s report highlights growing importance of CDIOs in Indian business strategy

CDIOs are more prevalent in industrial (40 per cent) followed by Pharma (36 per cent), and then other sectors

In the dynamic landscape of modern business, the role of Chief Information Officers (CIOs) has undergone a profound evolution, transforming into what is now widely recognised as the Chief Digital and Information Officer (CDIO). WalkWater Talent Advisors has released a comprehensive talent report on the CDIO role. This study explores the growing importance of CDIOs in driving digital transformation across industries and studies the key trends that are driving this hiring.

Today, technology serves as the cornerstone of organisational transformation, extending far beyond traditional boundaries. The emergence of CDIOs signifies a shift towards not just managing technology but strategically leveraging it to drive business outcomes. This transition has been accelerated by the imperative for digital innovation, propelled further by advancements in cloud computing, Software as a Service (SaaS), and AI driven decision making.

Commenting on the report, Rahul Shah, Co-Founder and Director – WalkWater Talent Advisors said, “Today, CDIOs play a crucial role as organisations navigate through rapid technological changes. They’re not just tech experts, they’re visionaries driving proactive decisions and enhancing customer experiences. CDIOs empower teams to drive change, bridging the gap between business goals and technology capabilities. Our study highlights the demand for CDIOs with global experience and diverse educational backgrounds, showing their vital role in shaping forward looking, tech savvy organisations. As businesses evolve, CDIOs lead with innovation, foster growth, and guide the digital transformation journey with strong, decisive leadership.”

WalkWater’s comprehensive analysis, drawn from a study encompassing 310 CIO/CDIO profiles across 272 companies, reveals the following trends:

The study identifies a significant shift as organisations increasingly appoint CDIOs to spearhead their digital and information strategies. One in three companies studied has recently established or filled the CDIO role, underscoring its growing importance in today’s business landscape.

Gender diversity remains a challenge in CDIO roles, with women comprising only 17 per cent of the CDIO talent pool, slightly higher than their representation among CIOs at 22 per cent.

80 per cent of CDIOs are engineers and a vast majority of them hold full time master’s degrees, with a significant preference for MBAs (67 per cent) and technical master’s degrees (33 per cent). This educational mix underscores the critical blend of technology acumen and business strategy necessary for the role.

Unlike traditional CIOs, 37 per cent of CDIOs bring prior experience in business or management consulting, highlighting a strategic shift in hiring preferences towards leaders who can blend technical expertise with a deep understanding of business dynamics.

More than half of CDIOs have global experience, reflecting the global nature of digital transformations and the need for leaders with diverse international perspectives.

The demand for CDIO talent has led to significant job movements, with 64 per cent of CDIOs changing jobs in the last three years, driven by high demand and competitive dynamics in the market.