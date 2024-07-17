Fischer Medical Ventures secures marketing rights for Nanyang Biologics’ nutraceuticals in India, Middle East, & ASEAN

Fischer Medical Ventures (Fischer MV), has confirmed its collaboration with Singapore company, Nanyang Biologics (NYB), a drug discovery company dedicated to create transformative nutraceuticals derived from natural plants and herbs. This strategic partnership aims to revolutionise healthcare industry by delivering innovative, evidence-based products that enhance overall health and well-being, guided by scientific research and data-driven methodologies.

Fischer MV (formerly known as Fischer Chemic) is reportedly the first company to indigenously manufacture high-quality Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) systems in India and owning a diverse portfolio of breakthrough diagnostic solutions, Fischer MV is moving into preventative healthcare space with NYB.

NYB started its drug discovery journey from 2019 and signed a Master Research Collaborative Agreement with Nanyang Technological University in Singapore in 2021 for a SG$20M research plan dedicated to develop next-generation AI drug discovery platform. To date, NYB has successfully filed 4 patents; identified 2 cancer drug candidates and developed 4 nutraceutical products. NYB is commercialising its nutraceuticals products this year and plan to start clinical trials for its cancer drug candidates early 2025.

NYB aims to disrupt drug discovery industry by leveraging cutting-edge technologies like AI, machine learning, and virtual screening. Through curating a vast Natural Compound Library encompassing over 40,000 compounds from tropical flora, and employing advanced Metagenomics and Metaproteomics Analysis, NYB successfully unveil the therapeutic power hidden in various plants. Their innovative Chemical Fingerprinting techniques elucidate molecular structures, and optimise identification of potent active ingredients. Further powered by AI-driven state-of-the-art Virtual Screening platform DTIGN for bioactivity, NYB could swiftly identify promising drug candidates, reducing discovery lead time and costs substantially.

NYB aims to address the need for streamlined compound discovery, improved drug development efficiency, and targeted solutions for chronic diseases such as cancer and metabolic disorders, and to foster collaboration across sectors to drive innovation and accelerate the translation of research into impactful clinical applications, reducing time and resource burdens, and ultimately improving global healthcare outcomes. Currently, NYB have developed products targeted at: Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Fatty Liver & Obesity, namely:

CareViva, which offers a range of innovative nutraceuticals designed to support various aspects of health. While CareViva Natural Support; harnesses nature’s remedies to support overall well-being and aid in cancer care, enhancing cellular health and gut microbiome. Another product; CardiaViva targets foam cell formation to maintain cardiovascular health and reduce atherosclerosis risk. On the other hand; AdiCare inhibits adipogenesis, promoting fat browning and reducing obesity risk. Lastly; LivWell supports liver health by reducing lipid accumulation, combating hepatic steatosis, and alleviating fatty liver with a blend of potent plant extracts.

Ravindran Govindan, Executive Chairman & MD of Fischer MV, stated, “NYB is uniquely positioned to focus on the intersection of nutraceuticals and chronic disease management to provide novel, natural, and preventive solutions to an aging population that is living longer. This, combine with Fischer MV’s expertise in MedTech solutions, robust resources, and strategic network, give us a competitive edge in this rapidly expanding market.”

Dr Winifred Yau, CEO of NYB added, “In view of the growing demand for preventive care among healthy individuals, we are committed to offer evidence based, trustworthy solutions for both healthcare providers and the public. Through this collaboration, we are prepared to stand forth and meet the global demand for quality and affordable healthcare, ultimately reducing the burden of chronic diseases worldwide.”

“This strategic partnership with NYB marks a significant milestone in Fischer MV’s mission to provide preventative healthcare and to continue its quest to expand its global sales and offerings in healthcare,” informs the statement.