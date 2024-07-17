AGC Pharma Chemicals partners with AbilityPharma on pancreatic cancer treatment

AGC Pharma Chemicals, an international Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) company based in Spain and Japan that develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, and AbilityPharma, a biotech company based in Catalonia, have announced a strategic collaboration for the development of an API for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ABTL0812, currently in clinical trials.

AGC Pharma Chemicals brings extensive experience and resources to the project. As a CDMO, it has demonstrated its capabilities in familiarisation, process optimisation and scale-up to develop and produce this API from the clinical phase to its commercialisation stage. AGC Pharma Chemicals will use its GMP Kilo lab and GMP production line for this project, ensuring the highest quality standards necessary.

ABTL0812 represents a significant advance in the treatment of pancreatic cancer, an orphan disease in urgent need of effective therapies. The product enhances the effects of several types of chemotherapy without increasing toxicity and has shown promising results in clinical trials, including an increased overall response rate and progression-free survival.

The collaboration with AGC Pharma Chemicals will enable AbilityPharma to advance the implementation of this innovative therapy from the laboratory to patients around the world.

“AGC Pharma Chemicals’ support goes beyond manufacturing. The company will provide comprehensive regulatory affairs assistance to manage the complex regulatory landscape associated with drug development and approval,” informs the statement