Fischer Medical Ventures partners with Bio Angle Vacs Sdn Bhd’s in science, technology and marketing

Fischer Medical Ventures (Fischer MV), confirmed its investment and collaboration with Bio Angle Vacs Sdn Bhd (BAV), a biotechnology company in Malaysia that develops, manufactures and distributes vaccines to small and large-scale farming owners worldwide; focusing on health and disease prevention for livestock and aquaculture. BAV have to date secured a total of USD 83 million annual sales contracts from China, Nigeria, Kenya, Chad, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Indonesia for its range of innovative, sought-after animal vaccines.

According to the statement, Fischer MV is making plans with BAV to establish a production facility in India to serve the local and Middle Eastern markets where livestock populations are top on the world’s list.

Founded in 2013, BAV has transformed the animal vaccination industry with its delivery methods that prioritise quality, safety, and efficacy. Its flagship innovation, the Spray Technology Vaccine (STVAC), was developed and patented by BAV’s founder, Prof Mohd Zamri Saad, in collaboration with scientists from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM).

STVAC leverages advanced recombinant technology and intranasal administration to elicit both mucosal and systemic immune responses, demonstrating enhanced protection for small ruminants, especially goats and sheep, against bacterial infections with high mortality rates. Pneumonic Pasteurellosis (pneumonia) commonly affects 30 – 60 per cent of global goat and sheep populations can be effectively managed through vaccination, however traditional injectable vaccines requiring vet to administer are costly, time-consuming, labour- intensive and stressful for animals. In contrast, BAV’s STVAC intranasal spray method minimises stress for animals, reduces costs and simplifies the vaccination process by any handlers, hence more accessible for farmers. STVAC is tested to enhance protection of goats and sheep from pneumonia, reducing mortality rates significantly to below 5 per cent.

In addition to STVAC, BAV has developed several other innovative solutions. VIVAC aqua-feed is a Vibrio vaccine that provides cross-protection against a range of pathogenic Vibrio spp. prevalent in Asian marine fish cultures. Administered effectively

through fish feed, VIVAC addresses the challenges faced by small and medium-sized fish farmers who struggle with labour-intensive and costly injectable vaccines. AQUABOOSTER is an oral feed vaccine that offers cross-protection against multiple species of pathogenic Streptococcus spp. and Aeromonas spp. prevalent in freshwater fish farming across Asia. AQUABOOSTER has been shown to significantly increase survival rates by 60-90 per cent. SEABIOBROWN is a symbiotic feed enhancer for shrimp health, combining prebiotics and probiotics to help prevent acute hepatopancreatic necrosis disease (AHPND) and vibriosis outbreaks, which contribute to early mortality syndrome (EMS) in shrimp. Aside from vaccines, BAV is also expanding into other animal-related products such as disinfectants, antiseptics and treatment.

Ravindran Govindan, Executive Chairman & MD of Fischer MV, stated, “This collaboration with BAV is our commitment in food security, starting from India with the 2nd largest sheep & goat population of about 223 million, and where food security is a growing issue. With Fischer MV’s expertise in MedTech solutions, robust resources, and strategic network, we look forward to bring BAV’s ground-breaking, cost-effective animal vaccines and products to the rest of the world to improve our food safety.”

Noor Shazreena Ishak, CEO of BAV added, “In view of the growing demand for preventive healthcare in the animal world, we are committed to offer easy, cost-effective and, trustworthy solutions to relief the stress of our livestock and aquaculture and greatly improve the ROI of farmers. Through this collaboration with Fischer MV, we will have stronger science, tech and marketing support to meet the global demand for quality and affordable animal vaccines, and ultimately help reduce the burden of animal diseases worldwide.”

This partnership with BAV represents a moment for Fischer MV to advance its mission to strengthen global food security and health. Fischer MV is committed to take a major step towards ensuring world’s food supply remains safe and resilient, directly contributing to better healthcare and healthier lives for people everywhere.