Eisai launches LEQEMBI in India for early Alzheimer’s disease treatment

Eisai, a research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, has announced the launch of LEQEMBI (lecanemab) in India for the treatment of early Alzheimer’s disease, following marketing authorisation from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

In India, LEQEMBI is indicated for patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and mild dementia due to early Alzheimer’s disease. The company stated that it marks the introduction of a disease-modifying therapy (DMT) in the country’s Alzheimer’s disease treatment landscape.

The launch comes amid a growing dementia burden in India, driven by an ageing population, late diagnosis and limited awareness.

According to estimates cited in the AIIMS–USC LASI study, the estimated dementia prevalence in India among adults aged 60 years and above was 7.4 per cent in 2023. About 8.8 million Indians over the age of 60 are living with dementia. The number is projected to nearly double by 2036, highlighting a significant unmet need.

LEQEMBI has received approvals in several developed markets, including the United States, Japan and countries across Europe, as well as select developing countries. The company also stated that there is emerging real-world experience indicating the potential value of LEQEMBI in slowing disease progression and improving patient outcomes.

LEQEMBI (lecanemab) is a humanised monoclonal antibody that selectively targets aggregated amyloid-beta, enabling its clearance while reducing further deposition. It is approved for use in early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, including Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and mild dementia.

According to the company, LEQEMBI works through a dual mechanism targeting both the removal of existing amyloid-beta plaques and the prevention of new plaque formation, a pathological hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.