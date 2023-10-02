Expert Speak | How India is riding the responsible nutraceuticals wave

The Express Pharma – Nutrify Today Boardroom series offers a platform for meaningful dialogues on the vast ocean of opportunities for the Indian pharma sector to be reaped in nutraceuticals, provided the right course is set for long and sustainable growth.

India Nutra Inc is already well on track to become a $100 billion market by 2030, powered by success stories spanning nutra ingredients, formulations and brand management prowess. As we pass milestones like pharma giants expanding to nutraceuticals and healthcare practitioners turning to probiotic nutraceuticals before antibiotics for certain illnesses like diarrhea and UTIs, how can we ensure that we adhere to science-based efficacious responsible nutraceutical practices?

In this video, Viveka Roychowdhury, Editor, Express Pharma & Express Healthcare moderates a discussion with Abhiroop Chatterjea, Director – Marketing, Cipla Health; Rahul Adakmol, COO – International Operations, Bharat Serums and Vaccines; Bharat Jhaver, President, Tablets India; and Ravi Vaidhyanathan, Vice President, Signutra as they share insights on how they transformed business ideas into evidence-backed successful nutraceutical products and strategies harnessing India’s expertise.