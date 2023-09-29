T-Hub hosts USFDA delegation

The visit aimed to explore Telangana’s innovation ecosystem, with a focus on medtech, research and innovation

Startup incubator, T-Hub hosted a distinguished delegation from the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA). The visit was centered around exploring the vibrant innovation ecosystem of Telangana, with a particular focus on three key themes: medtech, healthcare and innovation. This occasion showcased the growth of Telangana in the life sciences & pharma sector, particularly in medical devices and digital health.

The visit witnessed the presence of dignitaries including K.T. Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industry & Commerce, ITE&C, Jennifer Larson, Consul General, USA, Dr Robert Califf, Commissioner, FDA, Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Government of Telangana, Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MSR), Chief Executive Officer, T-Hub, Sujit Jagirdar, Chief Innovation Officer, T-Hub, Anish Anthony, Chief Delivery Officer, T-Hub. During their visit, the US FDA team learned about the innovative landscape of Telangana’s healthcare ecosystem. They engaged with local stakeholders, startups, and government officials, gaining invaluable insights into the region’s potential and its remarkable contributions to the industry.

Rao remarked, “It is a matter of pride that Telangana hosts the largest number of FDA approved facilities for any region globally and the visit of commissioner re-emphasizes the prominence of Telangana in the global stage. Further, this visit also underscores the remarkable progress achieved by Telangana and T-Hub in the realm of medical devices and health tech innovation. With the pharma and life sciences ecosystem in Telangana projected to reach $250 billion by 2030, the event served as a pivotal platform for the exchange of knowledge, fostering collaboration, and the exploration of transformative opportunities that will shape the future of global healthcare technology.

Srinivas Rao said, “At T-Hub, our dedicated commitment to nurturing innovation continues to drive our mission forward. We are deeply honored to have had the privilege of hosting the United States FDA Commissioner, a testament to our shared dedication to innovation and progress in healthcare.

Telangana has long been at the forefront of advancements in the life sciences field, pioneering the recognition of medical devices as a high-potential and high-growth sector. The establishment of the Medical Devices Park by the Government of Telangana stands as a testament to commitment in this regard. T-Hub is further propelling this thriving ecosystem, its robust innovation ecosystem including healthcare-focused programs are further strengthening technological innovations in the healthcare sector across India.