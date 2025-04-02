Eris Lifesciences appoints Gopal Agrawal and Nita Borkar to leadership roles

Eris Lifesciences has designated Gopal Agrawal and Nita Borkar in leadership roles within its Domestic Branded Formulations business.

Gopal Agrawal has joined as Vice President and will lead the Renal Care, Branded Injectables, and Market Access business segments. Prior to this role, he was Director of Market Access at Takeda. He has also worked with Shire Plc and Eli Lilly, bringing over three decades of experience in sales, market access, key account and tender management, pricing and reimbursement, public affairs, public health systems, patient advocacy, and patient support programmes. Agrawal holds a bachelor’s degree in science, a master’s degree in electronics from Lucknow University, and an MBA in marketing from IGNOU.

Nita Borkar, co-founder of Oaknet Healthcare, became part of Eris Lifesciences following its acquisition of Oaknet in May 2022. She has now taken on a larger role at Eris and will oversee the Dermatology, Neuropsychiatry, and VMN businesses. Before co-founding Oaknet in 2015, Borkar worked with Lupin and Dabur across India, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. She holds a bachelor’s degree in microbiology and an MBA from Mumbai University.

Amit Bakshi, Chairman and Managing Director of Eris Lifesciences, said, “It is a real pleasure to have Gopal and Nita on board and taking on leadership roles in the business. Along with Murari, who joined us last month to head the Cardiometabolic business, I am confident that our three new BU Leaders will bring their experience and expertise to bear and enable us to turbocharge the growth of our Domestic Formulations business over the next few years. I congratulate them on their new roles and wish them success.”

The appointments align with Eris Lifesciences’ strategy to strengthen its leadership team and drive growth in its domestic branded formulations business.