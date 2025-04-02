Algorithmic Biologics names Hiranjith GH as Chief Business Officer

Algorithmic Biologics announced the appointment of Hiranjith GH as Chief Business Officer (CBO) to lead the company’s commercial operations and its expansion globally, primarily in the US.

With decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, Hiran brings valuable expertise in go-to-market strategy for the US, business development, solution development, and cross-border team leadership. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Hiran most recently served as the Vice President and Site Head for MedGenome USA, launching and scaling its commercial operations in the US. Before that, he held various corporate leadership and business roles at MedGenome since its incorporation as an independent entity. He previously led teams at Novartis, ZS Associates and Accenture Management Consulting, advising internal and external commercialisation teams on marketing analytics, brand planning and commercial operations, primarily in the Life Sciences and Pharmaceuticals sectors.

With Algorithmic Biologics’ proprietary compression technology gaining momentum among diagnostic assay manufacturers and large-scale screening and surveillance providers, the appointment aims to strengthen the leadership team at a crucial time to drive growth and partnerships forward.