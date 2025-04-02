Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals inks exclusive licensing agreement with WiQo for PRX-PLUS in India

Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, has entered into an exclusive in-licensing agreement with WiQo, an Italian derma-cosmetic and medical device company. The agreement grants Emcutix the rights to import, promote, distribute, and sell WiQo’s skincare product, PRX-PLUS, in India.

PRX-PLUS is a non-invasive, pain-free skin treatment designed to provide instant skin tightening. The product offers an alternative to traditional aesthetic procedures without the use of injections, recovery time, or discomfort. The formulation is suitable for all skin types and can be used in all seasons.

WiQo’s patented formulas are used by over 40,000 dermatologists and aesthetic doctors globally. Since 2011, more than 8 million professional, needle-free skin booster procedures have been performed worldwide.

Sathya Narayanan, CEO of Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals, said, “At Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals, our vision is to bring innovative and high-quality dermatology solutions to the Indian market. Our collaboration with WiQo marks a significant step toward fulfilling this commitment, introducing PRX-PLUS, a unique and advanced skincare solution. With the strong marketing expertise of Emcutix, we are confident that PRX-PLUS will set new benchmarks in dermatological care, making cutting-edge skincare more accessible to consumers across India.”

Cristian Dufeu, CEO of WiQo, said, “Partnering with Emcutix in India marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionise aesthetic treatments. With PRX-PLUS, we are not only introducing an innovative, needle-free solution for skin tightening, but also empowering dermatologists and patients with a safer, more effective alternative in the ever-evolving world of aesthetic medicine. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to bringing ground-breaking, science-backed innovations to new markets, and we are excited to see the profound impact PRX-PLUS will have in India’s dermatology landscape.”

The dermatology market in India has been experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing awareness of skincare and rising disposable incomes. According to Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) data, the market size is estimated to be around $1.8 billion, with a projected growth rate of 11-12 per cent in the near future. The partnership aligns with Emcutix’s strategy to expand its presence in the prescription and consumer dermatology segments across India.