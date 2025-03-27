ENTOD Pharmaceuticals partners with Infigo Eyecare to introduce advanced under-eye treatments

ENTOD Pharmaceuticals has announced a collaboration with Infigo Eyecare Hospital, Mumbai, to introduce advanced treatment options for under-eye dark circles and other ocular aesthetic concerns. The partnership focuses on periorbital health, an area often overlooked in dermatology and ophthalmology, by integrating new treatment innovations into clinical practice.

The skin around the eyes is thin, sensitive, and prone to pigmentation, fine lines, and puffiness. Conventional treatments rely on topical creams that offer limited absorption and temporary relief. There is a need for scientifically backed solutions that address the underlying causes of periorbital concerns rather than providing superficial improvements.

Nanotechnology has enhanced dermatological treatments by improving the penetration of active ingredients, increasing bioavailability, and enabling sustained release mechanisms. Periorbital hyperpigmentation (POH) affects up to 30 per cent of the population in India, particularly those with darker skin tones. Genetic factors, lifestyle habits, and environmental conditions contribute to the condition, often causing distress, especially among women.

“As a research-driven company, we recognise that while skincare science has refined considerably, under-eye treatments have not kept pace with innovations in dermatology,” said Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals. “This joint effort allows us to bring targeted solutions backed by nanotechnology to tackle periorbital concerns effectively. By curating formulations that enhance penetration and provide long-lasting results, we aim to offer solutions that go beyond conventional skincare.”

Infigo Eyecare Hospital will integrate these developments into its clinical offerings, providing patients with access to new treatment protocols designed to address under-eye pigmentation, puffiness, and overall skin health.

“Under-eye aesthetics demand a multi-faceted approach that combines medical expertise with superior formulations,” said Dr Shridhar R Thakur at Infigo Eyecare Hospital. “Our goal is to elevate treatment standards by leveraging research-driven solutions. This association ensures that patients receive clinically validated therapies tailored to their specific concerns, bridging the gap between ophthalmology and ocular aesthetic medicine.”

ENTOD Pharmaceuticals and Infigo Eyecare Hospital plan to expand these specialised treatment options beyond Mumbai, making modern under-eye care accessible in other cities. The initiative aims to increase awareness and research in periorbital health, ensuring that aesthetic treatments continue to evolve to meet patient needs.