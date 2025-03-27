Akums installs 600 kWp rooftop solar power plant to enhance sustainability efforts

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has installed a 600 kWp on-grid rooftop solar power plant at its warehouse facility in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The solar installation spans 56,000 sq. ft. and is projected to generate over 7.5 lakh units of solar power annually, based on sunlight exposure for five hours daily.

The project is expected to result in energy cost savings exceeding ₹50 lakh per year while reducing dependence on conventional power sources. The initiative aligns with the company’s sustainability objectives and efforts to minimise its environmental impact.

By utilising solar energy, Akums aims to conserve the equivalent of over 10,000 trees annually. The initiative is intended to reduce the company’s carbon footprint and contribute to India’s renewable energy transition.

At the inauguration ceremony, Sandeep Jain, Managing Director and Founder of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, outlined the company’s commitment to sustainability.

“The successful commissioning of our rooftop solar power plant is a significant step towards our path to sustainability. This project will assist in lowering energy expenses, reducing our carbon footprint, and promoting a greener tomorrow. Akums continues to be committed to embracing green practices in our operations and helping India achieve its sustainability objectives.”

The installation marks a milestone in Akums’ sustainability strategy, reinforcing its adoption of renewable energy in pharmaceutical manufacturing. The company continues to integrate green practices into its operations while advancing energy efficiency initiatives.