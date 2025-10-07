ENTOD Pharmaceuticals launches OCUBIOME, India’s first ocular probiotic blend

ENTOD Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of OCUBIOME, India’s first ocular probiotic blend designed for healthy eyes. The company stated that the proprietary formulation was developed exclusively at its Navi Mumbai research centre.

ENTOD Pharmaceuticals highlighted that conditions such as dry eye syndrome and ocular discomfort are becoming widespread due to screen-dominated lifestyles and increasing corrective eye surgeries. The company said millions experience burning eyes, blurred vision, and post-surgical recovery issues every day. While current therapies such as lubricants provide short-term relief, OCUBIOME is intended to complement them by restoring ocular and gut microbiota balance, offering sustained benefits alongside immediate relief.

The company added that OCUBIOME is delivered in mouth-melting, no-added sugar sachets and can be taken once daily to support ocular comfort, digital eye strain recovery, and long-term eye health.

Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, said, “Eye health today cannot be addressed in isolation – it is impacted by lifestyle, environment, and recovery needs after surgery. With OCUBIOME, ENTOD is introducing a category-first innovation that brings freshness and convenience to how we manage ocular wellness.”

Dr Hitesh Chheda, Medical Director at Asian Eye Institute & Laser Centre, said, “Ocular health must be considered within the broader systemic context. Evidence shows that the gut microbiome plays a direct role in ocular inflammation and disease progression. ENTOD’s probiotic innovation provides clinicians with a scientifically supported option to improve outcomes in conditions such as dry eye and post-surgical recovery.”

ENTOD Pharmaceuticals stated that the launch represents a turning point for preventive eye care. As awareness of the gut–eye axis grows, OCUBIOME offers a proactive approach to eye health beyond symptom relief.

The company said OCUBIOME will be available against prescription from an eye doctor starting November 2025.